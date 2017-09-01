Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Resigns

Although it’s not typical for a police officer’s name to come to national attention, even when that officer is of high rank, David Clarke is not typical. The outspoken sheriff of Milwaukee County has long been a popular speaker on Fox News. There, he’s gone on the offensive against Black Lives Matters, sometimes accusing them of terrorism.

In his private time, he’s used racial slurs against other black Americans or made sweeping generalizations about the African-American community. When he hasn’t been busy speaking to his conservative supporters, he’s been a favorite of President Donald Trump’s. At one point in the past year, it even seemed he would have a role in the new administration.

The same positions David Clarke has taken have soured him in the eyes of Democrats and other liberals who have spoken out against Clarke’s actions. One particular point of outrage has been the four lives lost while in Clarke’s custody, though Clarke himself has denied any pattern to the deaths. However, because of those deaths and his comments, Clarke’s reputation among liberal Americans has not fared well.

As a result, Clarke became somewhat representative of modern politics in America, an officer beloved by the same individuals who love President Trump’s tough talk against crime. At the same time, he’s been a source of scorn for those who accuse him of stereotyping individuals and violating human rights.

However, now it seems there will no longer be a David Clarke for Democrats and Republicans to argue over any more. At least, he won’t be in the position of sheriff anymore. As of Thursday, Clarke’s official resignation letter had been written and submitted to local officials. While this might satisfy Democrats who wanted him to resign, it still leaves the question as to why he would quit now.

All that remains for the moment is speculation. At one time, he claimed that he was in consideration for a job in the Department of Homeland Security, though that was never confirmed with government officials. However, even if the job never materialized, he still had his position as county sheriff. Even with that gone, Clarke remains popular among conservatives. While Democrats may welcome the news of his resignation, he may already have plans in place concerning his future. It might not be long before America is talking about David Clarke again.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]