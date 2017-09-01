Seattle Seahawks Trying To Trade Jermaine Kearse, Alex Collins, Jeremy Lane

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly exploring a trade involving receiver Jermaine Kearse, running back Alex Collins, and cornerback Jeremy Lane. The NFL trade rumor mill is heating up as the deadline for cutting down rosters is fast approaching. NFL teams need to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 players by 1 p.m. on Saturday.

As veteran receiver Kearse might not figure in Seahawks’ long-term plans, the team is looking to get some value for him by trading him. Last year, Jermaine signed a three-year contract with the Seahawks for up to $13.5 million. By dealing him in a trade, the team could save around $2.2 million, according to The Seattle Times. On the contrary, if he remains in the team, the Seahawks would take nearly $3.7 million salary cap hit for this season, with a savings of only $366,667.

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly in need of a receiver and are interested in acquiring Kearse. According to Cleveland.com, the Browns are trying to deal for Kearse before Saturday. The 27-year-old wide receiver would complement Corey Coleman. Coach Pete Carroll praised Kearse after catching a 39-yard pass in last Friday’s game between the Seahawks and the Chiefs.

“He did a really good job. I thought the catch over the shoulder was a great throw, but it was better how he set it up and kind of lulled the guy to sleep, and then separated to make the catch right at the last moment. A really classy catch. He’s been playing really great. He had a good game last week, too.”

Kearse said the team has not talked to him yet about the trade news and coach Carroll downplayed the report. Kearse, though, hopes to stay with the Seahawks, saying that he wants to be in Seattle.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that the Seahawks are gauging trade values for Collins and Lane, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Lane’s contract structure is similar to that of Kearse. He has a guaranteed $4 million base salary so it might not be easy to move him, but the Seahawks are willing to do so if they can find a good deal, The Seattle Times further reported. Exploring the possibility of moving Lane also showed the team’s growing confidence that rookie third-round pick Shaquill Griffin and recently signed free agent Tramaine Brock could take the positions Lane would leave.

As for Collins, the Seahawks might just want to see if they can get a late-round pick in exchange for their fifth-round pick in 2016. Seventh-round 2017 pick Chris Carson has made it hard for Collins to secure a spot on the team’s roster.

