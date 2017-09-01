NFL Rumors: Tony Romo Dallas Return Possible? Cowboys Need Veteran Backup QB

Days before the 2017 NFL season starts, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is currently busy on his new career as an analyst for CBS Sports, preparing for his season-opening game on Sept. 10. So far, Dak Prescott is expected to be the Cowboys’ starting QB, while Cooper Rush and Kellen Moore will fight for the backup role. To strengthen their chance of capturing the title, an analyst suggests that Dallas should add a veteran as their primary backup QB. Will Romo consider an NFL comeback?

The Cowboys may have found the young version of Tony Romo in Cooper Rush. The 23-year-old quarterback made a good impression in the Cowboys’ game against the Oakland Raiders, completing 12 of 13 passes for 115 yards. Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten was one of the many people who noticed Rush’s ability, and his similarities with Romo in terms of playmaking and big-time throws.

Witten even called Rush as the “young Tony Romo.” However, some people believe it’s too early to compare the two quarterbacks and suggest that the Cowboys should consider trading Rush while he’s still hot and look for a veteran for the backup spot. Kevin Sherrington of SportsDayDFW.com supported the idea that Dallas needs a veteran backup QB, but believes it’s too early to move Rush.

“Too early to trade Rush. He could get you a third round pick in a couple of years if that’s what you’re looking for. You’re right about the back-up being a veteran. Rush should be the No. 3 this year, allowing him some time to develop. As for Dak’s future, never underestimate the ability of young players to go backward or, worse, suffer a career-ending injury. They should hold on to Rush, at least for awhile,” Sherrington said.

If the Cowboys need a veteran backup QB, Tony Romo will be one of their best options. However, with the current situation, it’s very unlikely that Romo will be coming out of retirement to mentor the young guys or serve as a backup for Prescott when he’s injured or needs some time to rest. After shifting to another career, the retired NFL quarterback is frequently asked about the difference between his old job and his new job.

Romo expressed his excitement on his new career, but can’t hide the fact that he misses playing, rather than analyzing what is happening. Per NFL.com, Romo received some advice from Phil Simms, the analyst he’s replacing.

“I asked [Phil] a few times, one of the questions I had was did it ever get old? Did you feel like in year nine or seven or 11 when you felt like, okay,” Romo said. “Because when you play football you feel like every game is your first game, even though you know the game better you get the same feeling when you step on the field. And Phil said it never gets old. You’ll always be excited. The butterflies will always be there. The rush. The adrenaline. It’s a great thing. It’s a great job. It got me even more amped up. I genuinely feel lucky to be in this position.”

Tony Romo felt satisfied with the answer he got from Simms and wants to be very dedicated as an NFL analyst. Whether the Cowboys will still consider looking for a veteran quarterback or not, there is a little chance that Romo will leave his new job for the old one. Romo will have his first opportunity to call a Cowboy game in November, when Kansas City heads to Dallas.

