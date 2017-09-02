Big Bang’s G-Dragon Heading To Mandatory Military Service After Act III: Motte World Tour

G-Dragon has been in the K-pop industry for quite a long time and he has even earned the title of “King of K-pop.” While the highly-successful South Korean boy band, Big Bang, which he is a part of, is currently on hiatus as a band, the leader of the group took this chance to focus on his individual career before heading to his mandatory military service.

It’s no secret that G-Dragon’s passion is making music for their fans, but he is also very realistic when it comes to his upcoming mandatory military enlistment. G-Dragon has been in the age bracket to do his service for a long time, so his exit from the spotlight is definitely approaching.

During his recent Act III: Motte concert in Seoul, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, revealed that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service next year. Although he has been noting that he is ready to enlist himself, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter did reveal one thing that worries him.

“I’m enlisting in the army next year. This could really be my last time. I’ll be 32-33 years old when I get back, will you be okay with that?”

G-Dragon has shared in a previous interview that he has been ready to do his mandatory military service for awhile now. But despite his large fan base and mega-popularity, the Big Bang star still fears being out of the public eye for two years, thinking that fans may not support him and his other members when they finally return to the limelight.

“Although we will always be BIGBANG, we don’t know what will happen when we come back [from enlistment].”

Meanwhile, G-Dragon revealed that he opted to make the concept of his Act III: Motte World Tour as simple as possible. Although the fashion icon is mostly known for his eccentric style, his world tour represents his other side, which is the simple Kwon Ji-yong.

Big Bang is one of the most successful groups in K-pop history. While most bands can’t seem to pass the five-year mark, the YG Entertainment superstars have already celebrated their 10th year in the business last year. While the popular South Korean boy band is not showing any signs of slowing down, their career may come to a screeching halt when their mandatory military service finally catches up to all them.

