‘BB19’ Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household Competition Tonight, Who Are Targets For Double Eviction?

BB19 spoilers now include who won the HOH Competition tonight. The latest episode of Big Brother 19 aired on Thursday night, August 31, but the seven remaining houseguests couldn’t play for the power. The weather just wasn’t cooperating in California, making it impossible to have a competition until after the show had come to an end.

Who won the HOH tonight was just revealed on the CBS live feeds, as they were finally turned back on by the production team. Christmas Abbott now has the power again, giving her the ability to name two nominees for eviction on Friday, September 1. This was a worst-case scenario for Raven Walton, as she may be on the chopping block as the BB19 cast moves forward.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Matt Clines was evicted by a 6-0 vote during the August 31 episode. Jason Dent had been the Head of Household and he laid out a plan to break up the final showmance in the BB19 house. Though it was very obvious from Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed last weekend that he intended to protect Kevin Schlehuber, Matt and Raven Walton convinced themselves that Jason was on their side in a long-term plan. He was not and Matt is now a member of the BB19 jury.

There are only seven people left playing for the $500,000 prize and they are Christmas Abbott, Paul Abrahamian, Alex Ow, Jason Dent, Kevin Schlehuber, Josh Martinez, and Raven Walton. Christmas has very strong alliances with Paul and Josh already, so those guys are going to be safe from getting nominated this week. The rest of the BB19 house could be at risk, though, as Christmas could be looking to make some big game moves in the next few days.

Be the first to hear from the evicted #BB19 Houseguest live on the feeds. Watch it now: https://t.co/AMutZDnaZC pic.twitter.com/4M87Fe5Mk6 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 1, 2017

Alex Ow and Jason Dent are a strong duo that could be very formidable should they make it any further this season. This is something that Christmas already knows, so she could figure out a plan with Paul to make sure that the duo gets split up this week. She could also be worried about their votes in the BB19 jury and take the easier route of just going after Raven Walton and Kevin Schlehuber to avoid “getting any blood on her hands.” Evicting Kevin could keep everyone else happy.

There are going to be a lot of additional Big Brother 19 spoilers on the live feeds over the next 24 hours, especially when Christmas Abbott and Paul Abrahamian get to sit down and formulate an exact plan. Then on Friday, Christmas will announce her nominees for eviction, setting the stage for the first part of a double eviction on September 7. For fans that aren’t subscribed to the live feeds, now might be the time to do so to have a back stage pass to some very important BB19 spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]