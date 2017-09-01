Two Men Try To Rob A Bar, Only To Find It’s Filled With Off-Duty Cops Holding A Retirement Party

Two Baltimore men walked into a bar, and what happened next is no joke.

Joseph McInnis III and Tyree McCoy allegedly entered Monaghan’s Pub in the Woodlawn neighborhood this week and pulled a gun on an employee in a take-out area of the bar, then took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area. But little did the two men know that in the next room, dozens of off-duty police officers were gathered to celebrate the retirement of one of their fellow officers.

As the New York Post reported, the employee who had been held up alerted the officers, who quickly gave chase.

“At that time, the person who had been behind the counter knew that there was a retirement party for a police officer happening, so they went into the other portion and alerted the officers to the fact that they had just been involved in an armed robbery,” said Baltimore County Police Officer Jennifer Peach.

The police were able to chase down the pair and take them into custody — and, as the booking photos showed, it wasn’t exactly a smooth arrest for the two alleged robbers. Both men sported cuts and bruises on their faces, with one left with a black eye so swollen that it was nearly shut.

While the two clearly got roughed up a bit during their arrest, none of the bar employees, patrons, or the off-duty cops were injured during the robbery, WBAL-TV reported.

The flap apparently could have been avoided if the pair had done a bit more research before selecting a place to rob. As WBAL-TV noted, Monaghan’s Pub is known as a popular bar for off-duty police officers, though there were more than usual on the night of the robbery because of the retirement celebration. Peach said that the two alleged robbers must not have known, and likely didn’t intend to rob a bar filled with police officers.

The unusual crime story has made headlines around the country, with many making light of the poor planning on the place of the alleged robbers. Many on social media also shared the sad-looking mugshots, noting that the two had quite a rough go of it.

The men who tried to rob a bar full of cops are now being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a handgun.

