‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast: ‘Shark Tank’ Star, NBA Star, And Paralympic Swimmer Added To List

Three more stars are being added to the growing Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast list. One of the contestants is a savvy investor on Shark Tank, another is an NBA star, and the third is a paralympic swimmer-turned TV personality for ESPN. Who’ll be hitting the dance floor this fall season of the show?

According to E! News, one of the new contenders for the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast is Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran. Her co-star, Robert Herjavek, appeared on Season 20 and ended up marrying pro dancer, Kym Johnson.

Another name dropped for the upcoming cast of Dancing with the Stars is former NBA star, Derek Fisher. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers and is the ex-head coach of the New York Knicks

The third competitor revealed for the Season 25 cast is former Paralympic swimmer, Victoria Arlen. She competed with the USA Paralympic swim team at the London Games and won a gold medal and three silver medals. She began walking in 2015 and was able to do so without needing a crutch in 2016.

Entertainment Tonight spilled in its report that Arlen will be paired up with dance pro, Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Val is beyond excited about his partner this season,” said ET‘s source. “He’s completely re-energized and is feeling really optimistic about this season.”

An NBA player, a paralympic swimmer and a Shark Tank star walk into a ballroom: https://t.co/gak9S64TbE — E! News (@enews) August 31, 2017

This week ABC’s Good Morning America announced the first official contestant of Dancing with the Stars, which is Drew Scott of Property Brothers. Scott will be paired with Emma Slater. Others revealed as part of the cast, but who haven’t been “officially” confirmed are WWE star, Nikki Bella, Grease Live star, Jordan Fisher, Malcolm in the Middle star, Frankie Muniz, and married couple, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Say hello to your first official Dancing with the Stars competitor: The Property Brothers’ Drew Scott! https://t.co/q9vdq77Wco pic.twitter.com/NUZMyL7ZaT — E! News (@enews) September 1, 2017

The official cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 25 will be announced on Good Morning America Wednesday, September 6. On August 24, the pro dancers were announced for the fall season. They include Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, and Alan Bersten.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres Monday, September 18 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

