‘Destiny 2’ Schedule For Launch, Raids, Trials Of Osiris, And Guided Games Shared By Bungie

The launch of Destiny 2 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is rapidly approaching. Not all in-game activities will be available immediately upon launch. Some end-game activities will come online the following week. Bungie shared the schedule for these activities along with its rollout plan for Guided Games in a weekly update posted Thursday.

Launch Times

Destiny 2 will go live at midnight on Wednesday, September 6, around the world based on the country or region you are in. For the United States, that means the game will officially launch at midnight ET. This proves to be a boon to those on the west coast as they will be able to jump in at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday while those on the east coast will likely be in bed for work or school the next day.

Activity Schedule

Fans of Destiny are already familiar with Bungie’s staggered release of in-game events such as raids. This is to give Bungie time to make sure all systems are running nominally and to give players time to level up their characters appropriately. The sequel is no different, but the wait is not terribly long this time around.

Nightfall Strikes will be ready to go when Destiny 2 launches on September 6. The only requirement is getting your Guardian up to the necessary Light level.

Meanwhile, the Raid will have to wait one week. Six-man fireteams will get their first taste at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 13. Just note that there are some potential spoilers floating around about the raid already so be careful when browsing about Destiny 2 news if you want to avoid them.

Finally, the return of Trials of Osiris will arrive on Friday, September 15. Four-man fireteams will want to start forming strategies for Destiny 2‘s weekly competitive multiplayer event by then.

Guided Games

The Guided Games concept is new to Destiny 2 and is Bungie’s solution to getting groups of players together for Nightfall Strike and raid activities without turning to matchmaking. The idea is to pair up solo players with established clans who are looking for additional players for activities. As previously covered, the goal is to keep the cohesiveness and sense of membership in fireteams, while introducing more activities to the 50 percent of players who never got to experience them in the original Destiny.

Bungie is going with a limited-access “soft beta” approach to Guided Games for Destiny 2 to ensure there are enough Clan Guides to match up with solo players. These guides are called Seekers.

The Guided Games beta for Nightfall Strikes will start Tuesday, September 12 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Only 30 to 50 percent of players will be given Seeker access at this point. The plan is to open Seeker access to all players for Nightfall Strikes and the raid starting Tuesday, September 6, at the same time.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]