‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Ready To Reconcile With Farrah Abraham

After years of clashing, Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood said she is willing to rekindle her friendship with co-star Farrah Abraham. Amber said she still loves Farrah to death, and now it is on Farrah’s hands to turn things around.

During E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday, the Teen Mom OG star expressed her intentions to end the fight between her and Farrah, as reported by E! News. Amber said Farrah has a very strong mind and strong opinion, which goes the same with her. That’s why it is normal that they would crash. She added, “Plus, she’s crazy. We used to be friends, but I don’t know what happened. I think she did things for publicity.”

Their feud has been going on for years now, which stemmed from defending their former boyfriends. They even had a fight during their Teen Mom OG‘s reunion special last December, and Abraham sent Portwood a cease and desist letter in June over her “false and defamatory statements.”

Portwood said she is ready to let everything go and put their differences aside to be friends again. “With her, it’s on her terms. I’m not really putting any effort into it or thinking about it,” she added.

Will they be able to restore their friendship? As of writing, Farrah Abraham has not yet responded to Amber’s intention to reconcile with her. Perhaps Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielsen, could help? In Touch Weekly reported that Farrah has reunited with her estranged mother ahead of Debra’s wedding to Dr. David Merz. Abraham shared the photos with her mom and 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, on her Instagram stories. Amber and Debra have remained on good terms. Amber told E! that they are actually close, and Debra has always been supportive. Amber has confirmed she will be attending Debra and David’s wedding in November.

On one hand, Farrah might have ended a feud with another co-star, Jenelle Evans. She and Jenelle posed together for a photo during the recent VMAs, which suggested that the two have made up. Unfortunately, according to Hollywood Life, a source said they were just being civil and nice to each other, especially with Farrah’s daughter around. No one wants to cause any scene and create drama at the event, and they know they can’t avoid seeing each other, which is something they have to deal with.

