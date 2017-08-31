Scott Disick Steps Up To Take Youngest Son On Lunch Date After ‘Wild’ Behavior In Cannes

Is Scott Disick finally done partying for the sake of his children? The father of three seems to be attempting to bond with his kids as he was spotted out to lunch with his 2-year-old son, Reign, this week.

The lunch date comes just three months after Disick was photographed partying in Cannes, France with numerous women. It was then reported the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, was blocking him from seeing the kids until he “shapes up,” as reported by People.

However, it appears Kourtney is not keeping Mason, Penelope, and Reign from seeing their father. The Daily Mail reported on Scott stepping out with his young son on Wednesday.

The site states Disick looked “happy and healthy” as he and Reign walked around a Los Angeles area shopping center.

“The reality star looked happy and healthy as she held his little tot’s hand while they sauntered around Los Angeles shopping centre The Commons.”

Both father and son were dressed casually for the occasion as they strolled hand-in-hand. Disick’s older children, 7-year-old Mason and 5-year-old Penelope, were not along for the outing as they might have been in school.

Despite starting the summer off with a week of wild partying in Cannes, it appears Scott has refocused on his kids as he was photographed stooping down to give Reign a quick kiss on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail‘s readers had plenty of positive things to say about Scott spending some one-on-one time with his young son as they called Reign “cute.”

One commenter went as far as to say even though Disick and Kardashian might not be liked by everyone, there’s no denying they made some adorable babies.

“Whatever you think about either parent, their kids are incredibly cute!”

Other commenters took to an Instagram post to say Reign resembles a little girl as Kourtney has let his hair grow out.

“I was saying what a cute little girl before I read the caption.”

However, others defended Scott and Kourtney as they told the naysayers to not worry about other people’s children and their hairstyles. And it seems to be the only negative thing commenters have said about Scott’s outing with his son.

August 31th: Scott Disick spend his time with his little Reign in L.A #scottdisick #reigndisick A post shared by KardashianJennerItaly (@kardashianjenneritaly) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Some people are applauding the 34-year-old father for having unique bonds with each of his children.

“I love the individual love & connection Scott has with each separate child. It’s so sweet & rare. Those gorgeous kids are very lucky.”

Scott’s interactions with each of his three kids have been documented on the Kardashian’s reality show as he’s filmed being playful and loving with them.

However, one Instagram user did mention the fact Scott doesn’t seem to spend as much time with Reign as he does with his older children.

“This is the first time I have EVER seen Scott with Reign.”

Perhaps this is something Disick is trying to work on as he spends a day with just Reign.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]