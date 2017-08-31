Leah Messer Twitter: She Discusses Her Strained Relationship With Her Biological Father

Leah Messer is doing better than ever after a weeks-long stint in treatment in 2015, but is she ready to make amends with her biological father?

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three recently revealed on Twitter that her father had reached out to her on the phone, and despite her concerns for the impending conversation, she decided to answer.

“When your dad calls and you haven’t heard from him in quite some time, do you answer or let your voicemail do the talking?” Leah Messer asked her fans and followers before revealing that she had answered his call.

Leah Messer then revealed that when it comes to her father, who has a history of substance abuse, every call seems to be the same. Still, as Radar Online revealed to readers, the reality star decided to stay positive about their conversation and told her audience online that she was hopeful that he would truly change his ways this time around and “choose life over death.”

The report went on to reveal that Leah Messer’s biological father, Gary Lee Miller, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 2011 after an officer reportedly saw him handing pills to a female outside of a Chili’s restaurant. When confronted by police, Miller reportedly explained that he had been prescribed Lortab for pain.

While Leah Messer has also been prescribed medication for pain and was once accused of having a “prescription pill problem” by her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, she has denied allegations of drug use and insisted that her 2015 stint in rehab was for issues with anxiety and depression.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

