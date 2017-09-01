WWE Rumors: Kane vs. The Undertaker Retirement Match Happening Soon?

At WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker in the main event in what was believed to be The Deadman’s retirement match. There have been rumors about him having another match in the future, which is the case for many WWE legends. For example, both Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin are consistently rumored for matches despite being retired for many years, but WWE fans remain hopeful.

However, it was recently revealed that The Undertaker was in Brooklyn during ‘Summerslam’ weekend to train in the ring. He has also been referenced several times on WWE television. There is a lot of speculation about The Undertaker possibly returning for another match in the near future. Most recently, The Big Red Machine said the following about The Undertaker’s future during an interview with JR on The Ross Report.

“I’ll tell you this: I’d like to have one more match with him. I’d like to do maybe the Brothers Of Destruction one last time, but that’s not something that we’re going to do. The guy has had an absolutely phenomenal, legendary career, so I think pretty much everything is icing on the cake and not the cake itself at this point.”

After The Deadman left his hat and cloak in the ring to conclude WrestleMania 33, the WWE Universe was under the impression that his wrestling career was over. Since the new rumors about his future have come to light, the WWE Universe naturally assumed the highly anticipated match between Cena and Undertaker could finally happen next year in New Orleans, but Kane has created another possibility for his retirement.

Kane has also stopped wrestling full-time and is pursuing a political career. However, the history and work the two men have together make a final match with each other a perfect scenario for both men to retire in the future. There have been rumors about Undertaker having another match at the WWE Survivor Series PPV this year, which makes sense considering he debuted at the event many years ago. The scenario could be a perfect fit for WWE officials to also give Kane his farewell alongside The Deadman at the event as well.

However, the third match between Kane and The Undertaker could also happen in New Orleans next year at WrestleMania 34. Brock Lesnar broke The Streak there almost four years ago, so it may be the right spot for The Undertaker to make his final stand. Frankly, the WWE Universe isn’t thrilled about Roman Reigns being the one to end The Deadman’s career. The fans would be more willing to accept a double retirement match between Kane and The Undertaker much more. However, only time will tell if it actually happens.

[Featured Image by WWE]