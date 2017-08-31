‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham And Her Daughter Sophia Reunite With Her Mother

Farrah Abraham and her mother, Debra Danielsen, have reunited following months of estrangement.

Ahead of Danielsen’s wedding, which Farrah Abraham’s Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood recently revealed she was attending, Danielsen is speaking out about their emotional reunion.

“It was my mom’s 80th birthday so Farrah and Sophia came to Iowa to celebrate with my family,” Danielsen revealed to Radar Online on August 31. “It was a great surprise.”

Prior to Farrah Abraham’s visit to Iowa, she and her daughter hadn’t seen Danielsen since June 1. As fans may recall, the women attempted to mend their relationship during therapy sessions while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition but unfortunately, their relationship took a turn for the worse during production.

As fans will recall, Farrah Abraham and her mother began feuding with one another during the show due to Danielsen’s engagement to a doctor named David and during an episode of Teen Mom OG, the reality star was seen engaging in an explosive fight with him.

Although Farrah Abraham’s mother told Radar Online that she and her daughter still have work to do when it comes to their relationship, she enjoyed their time together and said it was good to see her daughter and granddaughter.

Continuing on, Debra Danielsen admitted that there is controversy surrounding her upcoming marriage to Dr. David. As she explained, it is hard to bring someone new into a family. However, Danielsen is dedicated to their relationship and will soon embark on a family vacation to Italy with her daughter.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

During Farrah Abraham’s fight with her mother on the show, the longtime reality star said that it was said that her mother was marrying someone who hates her. She also said that after inviting her mother and her fiancé to Key West, Dr. Daniel turned his back to her.

Farrah Abraham even slammed her mother for choosing to have a family with problems.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Farah Abraham, her family, and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood, are currently filming for the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]