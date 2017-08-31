Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Follow Trump On Twitter, Says 4-Year-Old Daughter ‘Would Be Better’ President

Kim Kardashian is no fan of President Donald Trump. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, in an article titled “See Inside Bazaar’s September Issue Starring Kim Kardashian West,” Kardashian paid tribute to Cher. Kardashian West also revealed that she is not one of the many people following Trump on Twitter. The 36-year-old Kim spoke to the publication after letting them know exactly when she had to leave the interview because she had to make it home before her nanny left. Kim’s four-year-old daughter, North, and almost two-year-old son, Saint, are part of her motivation, Kardashian told the publication.

Kim also said that she censors herself on social media when it comes to politics. Although Kardashian said that she wants to talk more about political issues, Kim feels as though she has to be very careful about what she says so as not to cause hurt feelings. However, when asked who should currently be in the White House, Kim thought that anyone besides President Trump should be there; including her 4-year-old daughter. Kim said that she doesn’t feel safe with Trump as president.

“Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues. You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful, I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Not the President now. Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better.” “We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don’t feel safe any more.”

While Kim enjoys 55 million Twitter followers, she is not one of Trump’s Twitter followers. Kardashian doesn’t follow Trump, but she does follow former President Barack Obama. Meanwhile, Kardashian still courts her own share of controversy and critics, but it doesn’t bother Kim like it once did. Kardashian said that when people use her last name as a synonym for useless fame, it no longer rankles her, and she is confident in herself. Kardashian also noted just how obsessed she has been with Cher, who is a fellow Armenian who wore near-nude outfits decades ago.

As a result, Kim’s photo shoot with the magazine features Kardashian with slick black long hair and donning the types of gowns Cher might have worn in the 1970s. Kardashian’s huge eyelashes were made up to also look like Cher, with white eyeliner topping off the look.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]