Texas Flood Victims Trapped In Attic Without Ax Plead For Help On Facebook

Not having any idea that the Texas flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey would put their homes underwater, people stayed home to weather out the storm. Horrifying messages started to appear on Facebook, which has become a lifesaving tool during this Texas flooding catastrophe.

“Anyone in the area that can help… 4 adults 4 kids stuck in the attic… no tools to break/cut into the roof.”

This is just one of the cries for help that was posted on a Facebook page created just for the stranded victims of this catastrophe. Facebook has become a lifesaving tool with cell phone coverage out and land lines and electricity down, reports Newsweek.

A family with a newborn baby that is in dire need of a boat rescue has also posted on the Facebook page titled Hurricane Harvey 2017 – Together We Will Make It; TOGETHER WE WILL REBUILD. Even before the storm hit, authorities warned the residents of Texas to put an ax in their attic if they plan on staying put in their homes. People who don’t live in flood areas have found themselves with a house almost underwater, something that no one — not even weather experts — predicted.

According to CNN, this is one emergency that dictates a 911 call even if it takes you a long time to get through.

CNN also reports, “You can also call one of five numbers for the Houston command center of the U.S. Coast Guard if you’re in danger and need rescue: 281-464-4851, -4852, -4853, -4854 and -4855.”

Being stuck inside your attic with rising flood waters is an emergency.

“If you need help leaving your home due to high water, but you are otherwise safe, you can call 311 or the HPD non-emergency number 713-884-3131,” according to the Houston authorities.

With water rising, you should not go in your attic. It is better to be inside a house that is taking on a little water than outside. Authorities direct you to mark your house with some type of SOS sign and wait for rescue. Make sure that sign comes down once you are rescued to save valuable time for the next rescue party coming through. They would have no way of knowing you’ve already been rescued. People do head for the attic thinking they will ride it out until the water recedes, but sometimes that water keeps rising.

Once up in an attic and there’s nothing but flood water beneath you, there is nowhere to go. You certainly don’t want to chance swimming underwater through your home, especially with your children in tow. Emergency services are requesting anyone who is stuck in their homes in the flood-ravaged areas to climb out onto your roof to escape a flooded home instead of heading for the attic.

Those who are in the attic don’t have access to the roof. If they don’t have a tool, such as an ax, to break through the roof, they can be in urgent trouble if the flood waters continue to rise. Getting trapped in an attic with water rising could leave you sitting, standing, and eventually being over taken by the water. The Facebook page set up for the stranded victims of the Texas flood waters are asked to post all the details of what they need. If it is a rescue, they need the address, your name, and where you are within the dwelling. The Facebook page also invites anyone who is aware of someone else needing help to post the type of help they need.

This was literally 2 blocks from my house. Why couldn't I get stuck and saved by Neil Smith? Some people have all… https://t.co/FgD95oYOQZ — RTF (@RealSportsCave) August 23, 2017

This Facebook page also offers flood victims a place to stay. People have opened up their homes to the victims of the Texas flood. One post from someone who lives in Arkansas conveys this person has five open bedrooms for anyone needing a place to stay, and they left their phone number for the displaced individual or family to call. Someone in Southern Arizona has three open bedrooms to offer, and the list goes on and on.

People have baby formula and diapers they are willing to bring to anyone who needs them, while others are asking to have friends and family rescued and giving out the details of where they are. Help in one way or another is being offered from citizens all over the nation today.

[Featured Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]