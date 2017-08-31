Jenelle Evans’ Mom Says She Has No Respect For Her ‘Loser’ Fiancé David Eason

Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, is far from impressed with the man her daughter is set to marry in a matter of weeks.

In a deleted scene from Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Barbara Evans was seen venting about her daughter’s relationship, revealing that she truly feels David Eason is a “loser” who is using her daughter for her money.

“I have no respect for this guy. He doesn’t work, he just sucks all of the money off,” Barbara Evans told a Teen Mom 2 producer in the scene, which was shared by OK! Magazine on August 31.

Jenelle Evans’ mother went on to reveal that David Eason will likely continue to use her daughter until she has no money left.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in late 2015, and just months later, Evans became pregnant with their first child. Then, weeks after welcoming daughter Ensley Jolie, Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged. All the while, Barbara seemingly kept her distance from the couple, and as fans saw during the latest episode of the show, her relationship with her daughter has remained strained.

While Jenelle Evans and Barbara Evans are not on good terms, they have been forced to interact due to their parenting commitments with Evans’ oldest child, 8-year-old Jace.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason haven’t seemed to be too bothered by her ongoing issues with her mother, and when it comes to their future, they appear quite excited about their upcoming wedding.

In recent Instagram photos of the couple, they’ve been seen in New York City, where they picked up Jenelle Evans’ wedding dress, and in Los Angeles, where they attended Sunday night’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s wedding date is set for Saturday, September 23 in North Carolina.

