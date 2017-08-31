‘Destiny 2’ Live-Action Trailer Wants You To Do It For The Puppies

The Destiny 2 live-action trailer dropped Thursday with a less than a week to go before the shooter releases on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. PC gamers will have to wait a little longer, but Cayde-6 manages to bring a Titan, a Warlock, and a Hunter together for the puppies.

Nathan Fillion’s Cayde-6 provides those new to the Destiny franchise with a catch-up of sorts. The Exo Hunter explains how everything humans love about Earth is gone, from Taco Tuesdays to TV binge watching. Worse yet, puppies are gone too. All that’s left is the Last City, and now the Cabal’s Red Legion has come to take that away too.

The live-action trailer then takes viewers through a montage of action with “Sabotage” from the Beastie Boys thumping in the background. All three new Guardian sub-classes are on display as they beat back Cabal forces in the European Dead Zone and elsewhere.

The Destiny 2 live-action trailer, helmed by Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and produced in partnership with 72andSunny, RSA Films, and Framestore, will make its network television debut on Saturday, September 2 in the premiere college football matchup of the weekend between the University of Alabama and Florida State University. The game will be aired on your local ABC outlet at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Destiny 2 is set to release on Wednesday, September 6 for the PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version will have to wait until October 24 via Blizzard’s Battle.net service. However, PC gamers have one last day to take the beta on a test run through Thursday, August 31. That’s tonight, and there has been no indication of an extension.

Those interested in Destiny 2 will want to consider pre-ordering to obtain the new Coldheart Exotic Trace Rifle. This will only be available in-game to those who pre-order until December when it opens up to those who did not pre-order.

Additionally, Bungie is currently assisting in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts via a fundraiser on the Bungie Store. A $14.99 purchase of a Destiny 2 Bungie Foundation Collectible Pin with Emblem will send all profits to the Direct Relief charitable organization.

What did you think of the Destiny 2 live-action trailer? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]