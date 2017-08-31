Will Kailyn Lowry Get More Plastic Surgery In An Effort To Get Her Pre-Baby Body Back?

Is Kailyn Lowry considering getting plastic surgery after welcoming her new baby?

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 cast member is excited to get her pre-baby body back and is determined to lose the extra weight — even if it means going under the knife yet again.

“Kailyn can’t wait to get her pre-baby body back, she’s really excited about getting back in the gym,” an MTV source revealed to Hollywood Life on August 31.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry turned to Michael “Dr. Miami” Salzhauer in early 2016 and underwent a number of surgeries, including a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, and a tummy tuck. At the time, Lowry was fresh off of an emotional miscarriage and months away from a divorce announcement.

Kailyn Lowry has also gotten lip injections in the years since gaining fame on MTV.

Although Kailyn Lowry is reportedly planning to do what she can to get her body back in shape the natural way, the Hollywood Life insider said that she will never say never when it comes to having more plastic surgery. As the insider explained, there are certain aspects of her body, including her stomach, which are virtually impossible to perfect, especially after having three children. So, after doing what she can with the help of diet and exercise, Lowry may look into other options.

Kailyn Lowry is the mother of three children, including 7-year-old Isaac, 3-year-old Lincoln, and 3-week-old “Baby Lo,” who she has not yet named.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Lowry welcomed her third child earlier this month after begging fans on Twitter for help with a name for months. However, despite the many suggestions she received throughout her pregnancy, Lowry was unable to decide on a name for her child.

As for her relationship with the child’s father, she and Chris Lopez haven’t been involved in a romance for several months.

