WWE News: Triple H Discusses Ronda Rousey Or LaVar Ball Joining WWE In Future, Offers UFC Star Opportunity

There have been WWE rumors and reports for months regarding UFC star Ronda Rousey possibly joining the WWE. That idea was once again approached as Paul Levesque, aka “Triple H,” spoke about the matter on a popular sports show. While he didn’t give a definite answer on when she might join the company, “The Game” seemed to offer her a spot during his interview. In addition, Triple H was asked his thoughts on the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, as well as who else could do well in WWE, including LaVar Ball or Rob Gronkowski.

WWE superstar and company COO Triple H is quite familiar with UFC star Ronda Rousey, as she showed up during a WrestleMania segment to come to the aid of her friend, The Rock. The segment ended up with fans seeing Rousey manhandle both “The Game” and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, to clear them from the ring. Just recently, Triple H appeared in studio on ESPN’s First Take recently to discuss a variety of topics with show host Molly Querim. Among the topics that Triple H fielded from Molly, Stephen A. Smith, and Max Kellerman were the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight, and, of course, if Ronda Rousey would be joining the WWE.

Molly asked Triple H what the chances are Ronda Rousey could end up in the WWE and what she might bring to the organization if she did. Triple H praised Ronda as he has for much of the time he’s been asked about her joining the company.

“Ronda has been a huge fan of WWE her whole life. She’s been very adamant about that. She’s done stuff with us before. I think you’re watching a clip of her throwing me, I don’t know why you’re showing…She’s a huge fan I think it’s something that she’s definitely interested in and I’ll throw it out right now, if she’s interested I’ll give her the opportunity.”

Triple H also mentioned, “We’re all about personalities and that’s what I think she brings to the table,” and he added, “Her personality will drive fan interest.” However, no official news was given on Rousey joining WWE in the near future, as most likely WWE would unveil that as a big surprise at an event to kick things off for her. Still, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Ronda has been involved in a previous WrestleMania segment with The Rock and has also shown up at the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament in support of her fellow MMA friends.

The WWE COO was also asked about who would have the better “potential for superstardom” in the WWE between basketball dad LaVar Ball or New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski. He didn’t hesitate to talk about the personality LaVar Ball has. Both of these celebrities have appeared as part of a WWE show with Gronkowski getting involved during the WrestleMania 33 pre-show battle royal after Jinder Mahal got in his face, and Ball appearing with two of his basketball star sons on WWE Raw. Both of the appearances raised interest from the sports world. However, Triple H commented, “LaVar Ball certainly has a penchant for winding people up and wanting to see people beat him. I think that’s an important factor.” It is, but it’s hard to argue that Ball might not have the same drawing power as Rousey when it comes to interest from the fans.

The very reason that Triple H gave for LaVar possibly succeeding in the ring as a heel would probably work the opposite way with Ronda Rousey as a face. WWE fans clearly ate up her bit with The Rock from WrestleMania, where they stood tall against “The Authority” figures. There has been talk of a potential match for months now where Rousey and Stephanie would go head-to-head in the ring, but there were rumors that it would be a battle between the UFC star and WWE’s top athlete, Charlotte Flair. Both matches would certainly help sell a major pay-per-view. All of that said, it looks like Triple H wants Rousey in the WWE, and it’s just a matter of her accepting a deal.

WWE fans, if Ronda Rousey joins the WWE, who would you want to see her face in her big match? Would you prefer she is built up like other women’s superstars or starts out against a top star on the roster?

[Featured Image by WWE]