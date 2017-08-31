Joker Movie Rumors: Is The Clown Prince Of Darkness Just Another Kid From Brooklyn?

Much ado has been made about the Joker origin film for a wide variety of reasons. And now, there are a plethora of Joker movie rumors that have fans wondering what, exactly, they can expect from the controversial film about the Clown Prince of Darkness.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, according to Metro UK, the Joker movie rumors revolve around one concept: it’s going to be a very dark movie. The film, which will be helmed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, will be written by Todd Phillips, who’s best known for his work on The Hangover. (Phillips will be penning the script alongside Scott Silver, who wrote the script for 8 Mile.)

Asked about what we could expect from the Joker movie, Phillips said that we can expect a familiar NYC borough to make an appearance.

“It’s dark. It’s like a dark Joker. As a kid, he had a permanent smile and everyone made fun of him. It’s like on the streets of Brooklyn. It’s super-dark and real.”

Phillips went on to say that this incarnation of the Joker would be unlike any other incarnation of the Joker before, and that Jared Leto — set to reprise his role of the Joker in the upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn standalone film — would not be reprising the role in this film because the studios need a younger actor.

American Horror Story actor Finn Wittrock, according to the earliest Joker movie rumors, was a front-runner to play Batman’s most infamous adversary, but Iwan Rheon — whose breakthrough role as Ramsey Snow Bolton in Game of Thrones earned him a fast-ticket to superstardom — was also listed as a front-runner.

Behold The Royal Family! As the Great American #SolarEclipse cast its shadow from west to east, @Marvel‘s Inhumans triumphantly emerged. pic.twitter.com/17QpwEtlmc — Iwan Rheon (@iwanrheon) August 21, 2017

But according to Variety‘s latest round of Joker movie rumors, there are some concerns about how, precisely, this film will be accepted by fans and/or promoted by movie houses.

The DCEU, which is already struggling with an identity crisis, is not going to be releasing this film. Rather, this Joker origin story movie will be released under an as-yet-unnamed banner that’s tied to the DCEU, but not constrained by the continuity found in the DCEU, especially as it concerns Batman and his rogues.

What’s more, like the upcoming Joss Whedon stand-alone Batgirl film, the latest Joker movie rumors suggest that this standalone banner was designed to “even out” the success of the DCEU films which, according to Variety, have been “uneven” with success — Suicide Squad, for example, was a commercial success but a critical failure, whereas the failure to recoup the budget on such films as Man of Steel have deemed them a “flop.” The only critical and commercial success under the DCEU banner, to date, has been the summer blockbuster Wonder Woman.

After The Lies shatter her mind, Diana must pick up the pieces in #DCRebirth‘s WONDER WOMAN VOL. 3: THE TRUTH. https://t.co/Bp1Ou5K1xF pic.twitter.com/8twG2a8wvH — DC (@DCComics) August 29, 2017

[Featured Image by SonofaSaint Art/wwww.saintbydesign.com]