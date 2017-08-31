‘GH’ Stars Help Raise Money For Harvey With ABC’s Day Of Giving

Today several of the General Hospital stars will be helping out to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Soap Opera Digest shared the details about how you can talk to some of your favorites on the phone today if you are ready to donate money to a great cause. This is a phone bank where you call in and speak to your favorites from GH and then have the chance to donate to the American Red Cross.

You can call in at 1-877-KABC-LA (phone lines will remain open until 11 p.m. ET/8p.m. PT.) Two people that will be answering calls are Billy Miller and Ashley Jones, who plays Parker. They are both Texas natives, so this is obviously something important to them. You might also get the chance to talk to Maurice Benard (Sonny), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Nicolas Bechtel (Spencer), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Brytni Sarpy (Valerie), Brooklyn Rae Silzer (Emma), Vinessa Antoine (Jordan), Anthony Montgomery (Andre), Ryan Paevey (Nathan), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Laura Wright (Carly) and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane.)

If you call in to speak to one of your General Hospital favorites, there is no guarantee of who might answer the phone, but that is half the fun. You can give money to a great cause that is going to help Hurricane Harvey and also get the chance to talk to someone you really like.

There are other ways to donate as well, though. If you want to donate to American Red Cross, you can do it at redcross.org or via their mobile phone by texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

A lot of other celebrities are also helping out with the Day of Giving. Ginger Zee went to her Instagram page to share about how she is there helping as well. She shared that she had already talked to someone who had their home flooded in the past and also someone who was giving the last $10 they had in their budget.

Those affected by Hurricane Harvey need support. Consider helping by donating to the Red Cross during Disney's #dayofgiving. A post shared by espn (@espn) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Do you have plans to call in and speak to some of your General Hospital favorites and also donate to the American Red Cross? Don't miss new episodes of General Hospital weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]