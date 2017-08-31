Is Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Causing Tension Between Her And Best Friend Jordyn Woods?

Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, experienced a tense moment during the latest episode of Jenner’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff series, Life of Kylie.

According to a recap of Sunday’s episode from Hollywood Life on August 29, Kylie Jenner was seen preparing to walk the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala when Woods casually brought up the idea that Jenner was seeing “other people” after her split from rapper Tyga. As the outlet explained, there seems to be some odd jealously happening between Jenner and Woods in regard to her relationship with Travis Scott.

During the show, after Kylie Jenner asked her longtime friend when she was going to see her again and suggested she would be missing her in the coming days, Woods informed her that their relationship is no longer serious and pointed out that Jenner was spending her time with someone else.

“I think you’ll survive,” Woods said.

Kylie Jenner dated Tyga for three years and after their split earlier this year, the reality star wasted no time moving on from the relationship with her new rapper beau. That said, Scott hasn’t yet made an appearance on Life of Kylie and it is unclear if he will be doing so in the future.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have stayed mum on their relationship for the past several months, but recently, a source told Hollywood Life that the couple’s relationship was far better than the reality star’s past romance with Tyga.

In June, a source said that Kylie Jenner feels that she is much more in love with Scott than she was with Tyga and when it comes to their relationship, she is reportedly the happiest she’s ever been. The insider also noted that Kylie Jenner looks at her romance with Travis Scott as a real, “grown-up” romance with love, respect, and trust for each other.

