Katie Rost Announces Return To ‘RHOP’ For Season 3

One woman viewers will apparently see when The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for its third season is Katie Rost, who starred on the show’s first season alongside Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, and Charrisse Jackson Jordan. While all of Katie’s co-stars returned for the second season and welcomed the addition of Monique Samuels, Katie was nowhere to be seen after a small appearance in the premiere episode. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, shortly after season 2 started filming, Katie posted a tweet that confirmed that she was out of the show. According to Katie, the show’s producers didn’t think that her life was exciting enough.

Katie’s fans can rejoice because the show’s producers have apparently changed their minds. On Wednesday evening, Katie announced that she’s excited to tell everyone that she’s returning to TV. She told her fans to stay tuned to Real Housewives and added that she feels blessed about the return.

Ms. Rost’s tweet received a lot of happy tweets from fans congratulating her on the return. Several people declared that Katie was the most exciting cast member in season 1 and that season 2 was really missing something without her presence.

It’s not clear whether Katie is returning as a full-time housewife or a part-time one. So far, Katie has not responded to her fans’ questions regarding the capacity in which they’ll see her in the new season. It’s likely that Katie herself doesn’t even know right now, for producers of the various Real Housewives franchise shows often don’t make their decisions regarding whether a housewife is a full-time or part-time until after they watch the footage.

Who will viewers see Katie Rost having drama and allying herself with on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 3? It seems that Katie and Monique Samuels are getting along as Katie re-tweeted a recent tweet from Monique declaring that sometimes it’s best to just move on and not argue when someone shows you their true colors.

Was Monique’s tweet about Gizelle Bryant? In season 2, Monique and Gizelle had tension and argued with one another all season long over what Monique thought was Gizelle’s rudeness, jealousy, and needless gossiping. On season 1, Katie and Gizelle didn’t get along, especially after Katie insisted that Gizelle, with her light skin, hair, and eyes, was biracial and denying the white side of herself.

At least with the return of Katie Rost to The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers may finally find out what happened to her relationship with Andrew Martin. Katie and Andrew got engaged on the season 1 finale, only for Katie to admit on the reunion show that she gave Andrew the ring back and that he didn’t accompany her to the reunion show as planned because of a fight. Providing a big clue, Katie’s Instagram account doesn’t show any recent photos of Andrew.

