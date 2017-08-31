It’s been 10 years since The CW’s Gossip Girl first went on air, and in honor of its anniversary, co-creator Josh Schwartz spilled the beans on some of the most memorable moments behind one of the hottest shows in television history.

Gossip Girl, which was based on the eponymous book series written by Cecily von Ziegesar, introduced viewers to the luxurious and often dramatic lives of an elite group of teenagers portrayed by Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick that ruled the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Throughout its six-season run, Gossip Girl featured various cameo appearances, including singers, models, designers, and even real-life New York socialites, one of which was Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, appeared as themselves in a Gossip Girl Season 4 episode titled “Easy J.” In that episode, Kushner presented Serena van der Woodsen’s professor and fling, Colin Forrester, played by Sam Page, the Most Eligible Bachelor award during a New York Observer party.

Random thing I just found out: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made a 2010 cameo on Gossip Girl and you can kind of hear Jared's voice. pic.twitter.com/A63VmI9pcy — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 30, 2017

In an interview with Instyle Magazine, Trump admitted that she was a fan of Gossip Girl, and she never missed an episode of the show. She described her style as a cross between Serena’s (Blake Lively) and Lily van der Woodsen’s (Kelly Rutherford). “I like the uptown city style and a clean-cut, streamlined silhouette,” Trump explained.

Trump, whose fine jewelry line was used by Lily several times on the show, revealed that she and Kushner enjoyed working on the drama.

“We had so much fun filming together but I am not sure if you could characterize our cameo as acting per se. And the fact the episode aired on our one year wedding anniversary on October 25 was just the icing on the cake!”

At that time, Donald Trump still wasn’t the President of the United States or aspiring to be one, and Ivanka Trump was simply just a celebrity guest star that fit like a glove in a show about wealthy families in New York.

However, Gossip Girl co-creator Josh Schwartz recently revealed the reason why Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner agreed to appear on the show. “They did it for the money,” Schwartz told Vanity Fair with a laugh.

Even though the final episode of the show aired in 2012, the hype surrounding Gossip Girl has never quite died down; especially with Netflix drawing in new fans and allowing old ones to binge and reminisce.

Meanwhile, Lively and the other Gossip Girl cast members said that they’d be up to reprise their role if ever the show gets picked up again. Schwartz and co-creator Stephanie Savage also said they’d be persuaded to revisit Gossip Girl if there were “new stories to tell.”

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]