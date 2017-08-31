Amanda Hawkins: Grand Jury Returns With 4 Indictments In ‘Smelling The Flowers’ Hot Car Deaths

Amanda Hawkins, the 19-year-old Kerrville, Texas, mom who let her two young children die in a hot car over a 15-hour period, has received four indictments from a grand jury. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the young woman claimed her children passed out after “smelling flowers.” However, the truth was more sinister and has shocked the nation.

According to a press release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins received four indictments relating to the deaths of Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2. Amanda was arrested after leaving her children in a vehicle overnight on June 6. It was estimated that the babies were in the car for 15 hours. Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said it was the most horrific case of child endangerment he had ever seen in his 37 years of service.

Brynn and Addyson died on June 8, after being transferred from Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville to University Hospital in San Antonio. Hawkins was arrested and taken to Burnett County Jail and was later transferred to Kerr County Jail.

The grand jury returned four indictments. Amanda Hawkins is facing two counts of abandoning a child imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment. She also is charged with two counts of injury to a child recklessly causing serious bodily injury or serious mental deficiency. All charges are second-degree felonies, and each carries a possibility of 20 years in prison.

Each indictment has a bond of $50,000, bringing the total bond to $200,000.

As originally reported, Amanda Hawkins couldn’t wake up her children when she finally went to go check on them. She tried to bathe them, but they did not respond. It is reported that the reason she did not seek immediate medical attention is because she was afraid of getting in trouble.

A 16-year-old boy, who remains unidentified, accompanied Amanda when she brought Brynn Hawkins and Addyson Overgard-Eddy to the hospital. Instead of telling the truth, hospital staff were told that the children were smelling flowers and just collapsed.

“Amanda advised hospital personnel that the two girls, herself, and the 16-year-old had been at Flat Rock Lake and the girls were smelling flowers and that when they got ready to leave, the one-year-old collapsed and shortly after that, the two-year-old also collapsed.”

When Amanda Hawkins was arrested, she was initially charged with two felony counts of abandoning or endangering a child. At that time, each count had a bond of $35,000.

[Featured Image by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office]