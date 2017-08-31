Joy-Anna Duggar May Be Dropping Hints About A Political Career

Joy-Anna Duggar has made headlines over the last few days. Her marriage to Austin Forsyth back in May caused a stir as the two reportedly moved up their wedding by a few months. There was also some buzz about her brother, Joseph, proposing to his girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell, at the reception. While all of that is old news, Duggar has exciting things ahead for her family.

It has been speculated for a while now that Joy-Anna Duggar may be interested in a career in politics. Jim Bob Duggar dabbled in it a bit, and the entire family has been very vocal about their support for conservative Republicans. There appear to be some subtle hints that have been dropped by Duggar in favor of her turning her life to political activism. According to the Hollywood Gossip, when Joy-Anna Duggar posted about her first sonogram, she was also making it known she is pro life. The entire family has been very vocal about abortion being morally wrong and working toward making it illegal as well. Rumors of possible political ambition have surrounded the Duggar daughter for quite some time, and now that she is married, fans believe she may run for office or work on political campaigns in the future.

The last few months have been a whirlwind for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. They were married in May, went on a very nice honeymoon, announced they are pregnant, and now, there is talk about getting into politics. Duggar grew up in a huge house, and time management is likely a skill she acquired as she grew older. Dealing with a career and a family will be stressful, but it isn’t something she will not be able to handle.

Taking some time off work to attend a Bible Conference. So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached! When we attended last year we weren't in a relationship… it's amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year. #ilovemywife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Rumors plague the Duggar family almost daily, and Joy-Anna is no exception. While it wouldn’t be shocking if she went into politics, there are some doubts about it as well. There is the realization that all of the married Duggar women are homemakers. None of Joy-Anna’s sisters work at all. Jill did missionary work with her husband, Derick Dillard, but that would hardly be considered a career. Even Anna Duggar remains a stay-at-home mom. As the next few months progress, it will be interesting to see if Joy-Anna will drop any more political hints or if she was merely gushing about the sonogram of her first baby.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Twitter]