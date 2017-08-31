Cameron Diaz’s Husband, Benji Madden, Wishes Her A Happy 45th Birthday On Instagram

Cameron Diaz’s husband, rocker Benji Madden, shared a photo of the two of them together on Instagram on Wednesday and wished the actress a happy 45th birthday.

While the Good Charlotte musician rarely gives fans a look at his private life with the actress, who he married over two years ago, he made a point to celebrate her special day earlier this week and did so with an incredibly heartfelt caption.

“Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife,” Madden wrote on August 30. “I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE… I don’t think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only.”

Cameron Diaz has been linked to a number of famous faces in the years since she hit it big, including producer Carlos de la Torre, Matt Dillon, Kelly Slater, Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake, Alex Rodriguez, and Paul Sculfor, but it wasn’t until 2014, when she began dating Benji Madden that she became interested in settling down. In fact, before marrying Beni Madden, Cameron Diaz referred to the idea of marriage as a “dying institution” that does not “suit our world any longer.”

After being introduced to Benji Madden in 2014 by her longtime friend Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji’s twin brother Joel, Cameron Diaz got married in January 2015 at her home in Beverly Hills, California.

Prior to their wedding, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden enjoyed a 17-day engagement.

Since tying the knot, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have been faced with rumors and questions about their plans for a future pregnancy but so far, Diaz does not appear to be with child.

They’ve also been hit with rumors regarding a possible adoption.

Last year, after the couple had been married for about a year and a half, a source told People that Cameron Diaz was increasingly happy with her husband and considering starting a family. As an insider explained at the time, Diaz was settled into her life at home with the musician and hoping to become a mother.

The magazine also said that Madden is much different than Diaz’s past boyfriends and offered her stability and support during a time when she needed it the most.

