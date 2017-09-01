Victoria Beckham Flaunts Implant-Free Cleavage: ‘I Regret Going Under The Knife’

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham recently treated her fans to a rare photo of herself posing in a see-through bra exposing her “implant-free” cleavage.

Earlier this week, the mother of four took to Instagram and shared a daring photo of herself as she promotes her makeup collaboration with Estee Lauder. In the snap, Victoria looks fresh-faced in black lace lingerie and a makeshift towel turban.

Posh Spice flaunted her deep bronzed glow as she pouted at the mirror for the sultry shoot. She also highlighted her radiant skin with a touch of powder from her upcoming makeup line with Estee Lauder.

However, what caught the attention of many was the distinct change in Victoria Beckham’s cleavage. The 43-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer flaunted the result of her reverted breast augmentation.

Initially, Victoria vehemently denied rumors that she underwent breast enlargement following the birth of her first son, Brooklyn. There were claims that the former Spice Girls member went from her natural 34A to a 34DD after the procedure.

Despite reports of enhancement surgery, Victoria Beckham insisted that her busty look was the result of support tape inside her clothes and push-up bras. The singer even claimed in an interview that she is “completely natural.”

“I’m completely natural, except for my fingernails, and I have a bit of help with my hair and a bit of a St Tropez [fake tan] going on.”

She eventually had the implants removed in 2009, and since then, the singer has been vocal about her regrets of going under the knife.

Discover my formula for flawless skin – #VBxEsteeLauder launching this Friday 1st September x VB victoriabeckham.com #VBDoverSt @esteelauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

In a letter penned to her 18-year-old self for Vogue last year, Victoria Beckham opened up about her cosmetic surgery and her regrets for doing it. In the note, the singer warned her younger self not to get her boobs done.

She also admitted that her denial was a “sign of insecurity.”

“All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

So proud of @davidbeckham Great SS 18 @kentandcurwen X @daniel.kearns xVB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 11, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Meanwhile, Victoria has been quite active on social media recently as she promotes her new makeup line with Estee Lauder. This marks the second time for the singer and the makeup giant to collaborate on a cosmetics collection.

The second limited-edition makeup collection of Victoria Beckham with Estee Lauder is reportedly inspired by the singer’s favorite cities around the world. Most of the products have steely tones and shiny metallics, something that reflects the singer’s signature look.

Victoria Beckham’s makeup collection hits the shelves on September 1.

I’m counting down.. 24 hours to go! x VB #VBxEsteeLauder victoriabeckham.com #VBDoverSt @esteelauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/AP Images]