Corinne Olympios Seen Kissing DeMario Jackson After ‘BIP’ Controversy

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson have been through a lot over the last few months. Now, Us Magazine is sharing that Corinne Olympios was seen kissing DeMario Jackson on the cheek. It looks like these two have been able to get past their issues. They were both at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. It doesn’t look like they were there together, but instead, they just ran into each other.

This was the first time that Corinne and DeMario have been seen together since the Bachelor in Paradise controversy. There was no misconduct found, but DeMario and Corinne decided not to come back to the show. They also both did an interview with Chris Harrison about what went down, but they didn’t sit down together for these interviews. Fans were kind of expecting to see them together on Bachelor in Paradise for these interviews.

The pictures of their reunion show Corinne giving DeMario a kiss on the cheek, but they also show Corinne jumped up on him. It looks like she was really excited to see DeMario. They had a controversial night in the pool together on BIP that ended up getting the entire show shut down for a while. A producer felt like a few inappropriate things might have happened and wanted it to be checked by the network.

It was pretty surprising to see Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson together, but everyone is happy to hear they are getting along. On Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne admitted that she was taking a prescription drug that caused her to blackout along with drinking alcohol. She said that she didn’t realize that the medication would do this to her. Corinne shared that she didn’t even remember what happened and watching herself on television it felt like she was watching someone else. She also made it very clear that she doesn’t blame DeMario Jackson for anything that happened between them.

I'm baaaack ???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Are you shocked to see that Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson seem to be getting along great? Do you feel like these two are over all of their issues? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays on ABC.

Elmo photobombed me. A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]