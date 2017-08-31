There are big things to look forward to in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. The CBS series is set to introduce several new characters including an adorable furry friend. In addition to that, it looks like Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Danny Williams (Scott Caan) will be teaming up for something completely new. The partners are finally going to open up a restaurant together this September.

The whole idea of putting up a restaurant has been teased in the seventh season. In the episode “E Malama Pono”, Danny Williams finally confessed to Steve McGarrett that he is considering the possibility of leaving Five-0 so he could open his own restaurant. Interestingly, the plan could finally come to fruition in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

Showrunner Peter Lenkov has revealed to TV Line that the upcoming season will deal with “people’s legacies and what they leave behind.” The executive producer added that Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams will be working on a “side project which is a lot of fun for them to be doing” in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

It certainly would be interesting to see how the new business venture will work out for McGarrett and Danno. Hopefully, Steve’s Restaurant will be a success and turn into the hottest place to be in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

But is it possible that the McDanno restaurant will be a total disaster? Peter Lenkov himself is unsure of how things will work out, especially since the partners have a tendency to clash. The commitment to their new project could end up being too difficult for McGarrett and Danno. Lenkov even teased that the restaurant “may never even happen” in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

Fans will need to wait until September to find out if Steve’s will be a hit but the restaurant is not the only thing to look forward to in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. It was recently been confirmed that the newest addition to Five-0 is a four-legged cutie. McGarrett will reportedly adopt a sweet service dog after his owner is tragically killed. The canine named Eddie is expected to be a new fan favorite who could rival Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan.

Meet Eddie. #h50 's newest member. #hawaiifive0 @hawaiifive0cbs #ServiceDog #H50K9 A post shared by plenkov (@plenkov) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Hawaii Five-0 is set to premiere on CBS on September 29.

[Featured Image by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images]