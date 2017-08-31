‘YR’ Spoilers For The Week Of Sept 4: Victor-Nick Feud Flares Up, Phyllis Confesses, Sharon Talks To Alice

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of September 4 tease escalating conflicts in Genoa City. The ongoing feud between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) flares up once again and threatens to drag in other members of the family.

Victor Faces Off With Nick

Y&R spoilers for the week of September 4 tease another flare up in the confrontation between Nick and Joshua. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will likely be at the center of the conflict. Despite Nick’s effort to protect her daughter from the chaos plaguing the dysfunctional Newman family, the little girl is old enough to understand that the adults in her life are feuding, although she may not understand why. Victor dragged Faith into the conflict through his decision to meet her at the summer camp and update her on the changes that occurred while she was away. By winning Faith to his side, Victor succeeded in pitting her against her father, Nick.

Faith makes it clear to Nick when she returns home that she won’t allow him to stop her from seeing Victor.

Victor’s actions and Faith’s defiance of Nick’s authority provokes his anger and escalate the tensions that fuel the conflict

Phyllis Makes A Confession, Billy Rages

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) makes a confession. She will likely confess to Billy (Jason Thompson) about her role in setting up Ben Hochman’s (Ben Hermes) fling with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Billy has suspected the truth for some time, yet when Phyllis confesses, he is enraged.

However, there are other reasons why Billy is upset with Phyllis. He also learns that Phyllis had been colluding secretly with Jack (Peter Bergman) against Brash & Sassy. Billy’s anger against Phyllis will make him draw closer to Victoria. However, Y&R spoilers tease that Billy and Phyllis will eventually work out their differences.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Shocking Jabot Scoop, Faith Wants To Be With Victor At The Ranch https://t.co/2w3YOvUkjc pic.twitter.com/PeqXLyhKTS — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) August 30, 2017

Sharon Interrogates Alice

Sharon (Sharon Case) arranges a meeting with Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck). She hopes to obtain evidence and clues that back up her suspicions that Alice is involved in the sex ring. She is also hoping to obtain information that could help her save Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) from her captors. Of course, Sharon will have to interrogate Alice carefully to avoid antagonizing her by openly suggesting she is linked with a sex trafficking ring.

Abby Gains New Insight Into Zack

Y&R spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that Abby (Melissa Ordway) obtains a new insight into her boyfriend, Zack (Ryan Ashton). Her new insight will eventually lead to uncovering Zack’s involvement in the sex ring operating in Genoa City. Abby has invested Newman Enterprises funds in Zack’s dating app. She does not suspect that the app is being used as a cover for the sex ring.

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Confronts Ravi – War Brewing Over Ashley? https://t.co/mRABA7dWTV — Genenne Broonst (@GenenneBroonst) August 31, 2017

However, Victor appears to be suspicious of Zack. He asks Abby about her relationship with him and advises her to look out. He also invites Zack for a chat and questions him closely. Victor might have decided to investigate Zack secretly.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Zack’s involvement in the sex ring and his past links with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will eventually be uncovered.

Cane Receives Surprising News

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) receives surprising news. The nature of the news is uncertain, but it could have to do with the blood test that Cane took after doctors said they suspect that Juliet’s (Laur Allen) baby could have an inherited genetic disorder believed to be cystic fibrosis.

Could tests prove that Cane is not the father of Juliet’s baby after all?

Ashley Uncovers Graham’s Deception

Spoilers for the week of September 4 also tease that Ashley uncovers explosive information about Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee). Graham’s relationship with Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) remains a mystery to her children. Dina is supposed to have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She is also supposed to have willed the bulk of her estate to Graham. Y&R buzz indicates that Dina might have entered into a euthanasia pact with Graham. She wants to die with dignity when she loses her mind to Alzheimer’s.

Could Graham have faked test results to deceive Dina? Could he be planning to have Dina euthanized early so that he can take over her estate?

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]