Is Kendall Jenner Dating Blake Griffin? The Rumored Couple Steps Out With Hailey Baldwin And Chandler Parsons

Kendall Jenner may have reportedly reunited with former flame Jordan Clarkson earlier this week, but on Wednesday, August 30, she and Blake Griffin were back together and continuing to spark rumors of a new relationship.

Following an outing over the weekend with Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, Kendall Jenner and her model friend Hailey Baldwin appeared to enjoy a double date with Blake Griffin, of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Chandler Parsons, of the Memphis Grizzlies.

On August 31, TMZ shared details of Kendall Jenner’s latest outing with Blake Griffin, revealing that the alleged couple enjoyed a “fancy romantic dinner” with Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons, who have also been romantically linked in recent months.

As the outlet explained, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were caught leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood and entering an awaiting car together. Then, just a short time later, Chandler Parsons made his way out of the venue, followed by Hailey Baldwin, who was reportedly attempting to avoid the “mass exodus” happening outside.

While Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons have faced rumors of a romance for months, especially after being caught sunbathing together earlier this summer, they insist they are not in an exclusive romance. As for Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin, they’ve also been spending a lot of time together but are playing coy in regard to the nature of their relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin have been close for several years and are also known to rub elbows with models Gigi and Bella Hadid. That said, they won’t be walking alongside the Hadid sisters in the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will reportedly be filmed in Shanghai, China.

Although Hailey Baldwin reportedly tried out to appear in the show, she was not named in the model reveal. As for Kendall Jenner, her gig with La Perla has reportedly prevented her from walking in the show.

Prior to her rumored new romance with Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky enjoyed one another’s company for over a year but never confirmed whether they were dating.

