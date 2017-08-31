Melania Trump Needs Respect, Says Kellyanne Conway: ‘Elegance, Beauty, Class – She Speaks 5 Languages’ [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump has got another person in her corner, who is also defending Melania’s choice to wear a pair of black high heels on Tuesday morning. As reported by the Inquisitr, Trevor Noah came to Melania’s defense in the wake of Melania wearing sky-high heels en route to Texas. Now White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is also defending Melania, and told Fox & Friends in the below video that Melania can wear whatever shoes and clothes she wants. Conway explained that Melania changed into sneakers by the time she landed in Texas, but Kellyanne blasted liberals for commenting on Melania’s high heels in the first place, saying that the left would be the first to criticize anyone critical of a woman’s fashion choices.

Melania needs to be shown “some respect,” Conway says in the below video, before waxing on about Melania’s “elegance, beauty, class” and the notion that Melania speaks five languages. According to the Washington Examiner, Melania being mocked by some people on social media for wearing stilettos on her trip to Texas has backfired and caused folks to come to Melania’s defense for the decision to wear stilettos on Air Force One on her way to Texas.

.@KellyannePolls: We saw what was in the president and the first lady’s hearts that day, not what was on their feet. https://t.co/GM6nBZ28pE pic.twitter.com/VBc69Ri7fZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2017

Melania was defended by Conway on Thursday’s episode of Fox & Friends.

“We saw what was in the president’s and the first lady’s hearts that day, not what was on their feet. It suggested to me that the Left is really very worried that the president is successfully showing leadership and compassion and empathy and resolve and action.”

Conway said that feminists judge Melania often, and claimed it was sad that folks were more concerned with Melania’s shoes than what’s going on in Texas. That’s when Conway launched into a litany of compliments about Melania, crediting her skills and knowledge beyond her fashion skills.

“She’s brilliant, she’s incredibly savvy. Those of us privileged enough to know her and work with her see what an important part of this administration she is. And people ought to show some respect for her.”

The melee over Melania’s shoes began when President Trump and Melania walked away from the White House’s South Lawn on Tuesday. The short walk to board Marine One resonated with those who like to pay attention to Melania’s latest fashion finds, and how the former model puts together various looks. As seen in the above photo by Frazer Harrison, a close-up of Melania’s ring is shown. In the below photo, Melania’s sparkly high heels are shown — as captured in 2012 by photographer Larry Busacca — when Melania attended a gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

[Featured Image by Jacquelyn Martin/AP Images]