Kim K Shares ‘New’ Bikini Photo, Forgets She Already Posted It In 2014

Kim Kardashian seemingly attempted to fool fans on Instagram with a ‘new’ shot of her bikini body this week, but social media sleuths were quick to call out the star.

Kim posted the snap of herself laying on a sun lounger in a bikini by the pool to Instagram on August 30 alongside the caption, “It’s really hot today,” suggesting the photo of her toned stomach and long legs was taken as she sunbathed that day.

But while it looked like Kim was trying to pass off the shot of herself as new, fans pointed out that she’d actually taken and shared the photo with her Instagram followers three years earlier, around a year after giving birth to daughter North West but before she welcomed son Saint West into the world.

Metro pointed out that the bikini photo appeared to be the exact same one Kim had previously uploaded to her account in July 2014, only the filter was changed as she appeared to be more bronzed in the original. The majority of the swimming pool at her feet was also cut off in the new cropped version.

The site claimed the original photo was taken while the reality star was enjoying a vacation to Mexico three years ago and was first posted to Instagram with the caption, “Last day to get my tan in…”

Instagram users called out the star for attempting to fool them with her social media activity in the comments; noting that the picture of her toned body wasn’t taken recently as she appeared to insinuate in the caption.

Kim Kardashian tried to fool fans with a scorching hot bikini selfie but no one was buying it https://t.co/LqVDFqjRs7 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) August 31, 2017

“Isn’t this a throw back from Miami days?” Instagram user @rahab_777 asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the comments alongside a number of crying laughing emojis while @chokeonair55 hit back, “This is an old picture… Quit lying Kim @kimkardashian.”

“You mean back in 2014 when this pic was taken?” @dianamacca11 wrote.

“lol she posted this picture back in 2014,” @malaaikah.ullah then added.

Kim hasn’t yet responded to the backlash from fans, although this isn’t the first time this week that a member of the Kardashian clan has been slammed for posing in a bikini on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Kim’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, faced a backlash for posting a snap of herself in a tiny bikini while floating around in a pool.

The star was seriously called out by social media users over the image, which was one of many snaps she’s shared with fans of herself in a swimsuit over the past few months.

Many Instagram users urged her to “do something useful,” rather than sharing snaps of her toned body in a bikini.

Some even claimed that pool photo shared by the eldest of the Kardashian sisters floating around in the water was insensitive and in bad taste while so many people in Houston are suffering from severe floods in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

But despite the backlash Kourtney’s photo gained, Kim announced on Twitter this week that the Kardashian family have collectively donated $500,000 to help the victims of Harvey.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]