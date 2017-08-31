Gwen Stefani Is Not Acting Like She Is In Early Stages Of Pregnancy [Rumor Debunked]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship continues to feed the rumor mill. The latest rumors claim that Gwen Stefani has been acting like she is pregnant. A rumor-busting site has, however, debunked the rumor, saying that there was no truth to the story.

The 47-year-old singer was showing signs that she was in the early stages of pregnancy, Hollywood Life recently reported, quoting a source close to Gwen Stefani.

“Gwen’s body language lately has been of that of someone that is in the early stages of pregnancy.”

Moreover, the singer’s recent public appearances reminded the source of the time when she was pregnant with her youngest son, Apollo.

“She is walking, differently and holding her body differently, almost covering-up or protecting her belly the exact same way she did last time she was pregnant.”

And, if one believes the source, Gwen Stefani apparently wants a girl, and she would “certainly be overjoyed” to have Blake Shelton’s baby, as she loves him. The couple was inseparable, the source also said, adding that “they spend almost every night together and a baby might be on the way for the happy couple!”

The report is the “most ridiculous fabrication,” according to Gossip Cop, the rumor-busting site. It quoted a source close to the singer as saying that Hollywood Life’s report was “BS.”

Meanwhile, the site has also debunked another tabloid report that claimed Blake Shelton has pulled the plug on his and Gwen Stefani’s relationship. Ok! Magazine reported that the couple was finding it difficult to blend their different lifestyles and might have pushed each other to break up.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

The tabloid also reported that Gwen Stefani had confessed that she was unable to see a future with Blake Shelton after her visits to his hometown in Oklahoma. She was not sure if she would be able to adjust to life in Oklahoma. The report also quoted a source as saying that Gwen Stefani had accused the country singer’s mother, Dorothy, of keeping in touch with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, behind her back. She feels that Blake Shelton’s family and friends have not accepted her as his girlfriend. The couple reportedly fought over these issues for weeks.

Blake Shelton called Gwen Stefani “for what, in his mind, would be their last conversation, just before hiring movers to start removing her things from his property,” according to the report. And another source told the tabloid that everyone was hoping that the split was temporary. Gossip Cop has slammed this report as well, saying that the Voice judges were very much together.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship might be going strong, but they will not be seen together on the upcoming season of The Voice. Gwen Stefani will not appear in Season 13, which premieres on September 25. There are speculations that she might join the rebooted American Idol as a judge.

