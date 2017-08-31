Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Getting Permission From The Queen To Get Married?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to ask Queen Elizabeth for her blessing on their marriage, and rumors are that he may have already popped the question recently in Africa, The Daily Star is reporting.

The Prince and his girlfriend recently returned from a weeks-long trip to Africa, visiting Victoria Falls in Tanzania and other sites across the continent. According to persistent rumors, Harry, who’s known to have a special fondness for Africa, which he calls his “spiritual home,” popped the question under the stars on the savanna. Further, say the rumors, Harry and Meghan stayed in a suite normally reserved for honeymooning couples.

Now back home in England, the couple is rumored to be staying at Birkhall, the castle where Harry’s dad and next-in-line-to-the-throne, Prince Charles, lives. Right next door is another castle, Balmoral, where the Queen has been staying of late.

With the happy couple staying right next door to Queen Elizabeth, word on the street, according to Royal Family watchers, is that Harry and Meghan are planning to get the Queen’s permission to get married.

And if you’re wondering why the Prince would run the question of whom he marries by his 91-year-old grandmother, royal insiders say the Prince has “great love and respect” for Her Majesty, and any wedding in the Royal Family will need to have her stamp of approval first.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s preferred method of travel between Heathrow Airport and points beyond is raising eyebrows. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, insiders claimed that Prince Harry had been “pulling rank,” so to speak, in order to be able to bypass the rules when it comes to how Meghan gets through Immigration and out the door when she returns to England from overseas trips.

Specifically, reports indicated that he’d been granted permission to get her and her bags pre-checked through Customs before she even got on the plane. From there, she was able to walk directly from the plane to Harry’s car, completely bypassing the routine that other incoming flyers have to go through.

However, when they returned from their recent Africa trip, according to Royal watchers, they apparently did things the regular way. Observers say the pair simply took a train from Heathrow in a private, first class car.

“The pair wore baseball caps and sat in the first class carriage, reading magazines and chatting quietly. Meghan was smiley and giddy-looking.”

Do you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to announce their engagement?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Getty Images]