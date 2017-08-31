‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Judge Knows Nicole’s Deed, But What Exactly Is It, And Will It Affect Custody?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 31, tease that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is terrified about the judge’s message. He claims to know what Nicole did and of course, she thinks it means her killing Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry.) However, it probably has to do with something else.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Nicole received alarming news. Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) read a message from the judge. He knows what Nicole did and now the mother is worried about being exposed as Deimos’ killer.

Chances are, it has nothing to do with Deimos’ death, according to Daytime Royalty Online. It most likely has to do with the time when Nicole held baby Holly while out in Horton Square. At the time, the foster mother couldn’t identify her. However, she might have realized who she was after Nicole left the scene with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

DOOL spoilers reveal that despite this, Nicole is going to get back baby Holly. A sneak peek photo shows the two reunited and visiting Eric. Nicole is looking at the former priest with gratitude and has her hand on his. This is what the Days Of Our Lives spoilers meant by “Ericole” having a “close moment.”

The fact that Nicole and Holly are reunited should make fans happy. With Arianne Zucker leaving DOOL, viewers just wanted her to have a happy ending. The whole situation with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Holly in foster care was confusing and frustrating for many viewers.

Now, what is going to happen with Nicole after she gets back the little girl? That is up for interpretation, but there are some Days Of Our Lives fans that think Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole might break up. If this happens, will she get together with Eric? Nothing is confirmed yet, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens with Nicole’s love life.

What do you think is going to happen with Nicole on Days Of Our Lives?

