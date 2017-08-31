‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown Spent Birthday In Hospital As Family Kept ‘Vigil’

Alaskan Bush People fans fear that Ami Brown’s lung cancer may have taken a turn for the worse. The mom-of-seven celebrated her 54th birthday on Monday, Aug. 28, and reports say that she spent it lying on her hospital bed in Los Angeles.

According to Radar Online, Ami’s lung cancer has now progressed to stage 4. She is also said to be very frail and has dropped to 84 pounds. Because of her worsening condition, she is currently receiving treatment at the UCLA hospital despite the family’s plan to settle in Colorado.

Ami spent her birthday this week with little fanfare. Her children, who are on social media, did not post special greetings for their mom. Ami’s 27-year-old son, Gabe, chose to post a selfie taken in LA on her birthday, while youngest daughter Rain did not post anything on her usually active Instagram account. However, sources confirmed that the entire Alaskan Bush People family, headed by Billy Brown, was by Ami’s side and “sat vigil” on what is feared to be her last birthday.

Meanwhile, fans of the reality documentary series have been sending the family well-wishes online. Several Facebook groups dedicated to Alaskan Bush People have even started prayer chains for Ami Brown, hoping that she will beat her terminal disease.

“If prayers alone would heal cancer, you would be healed. You are a wonderful Mother, Wife and Role Model,” one fan wrote on the official ABP Facebook page on Ami’s birthday.

Ami’s lung cancer was revealed to the public when Alaskan Bush People Season 7 premiered in June. Initially, the doctors diagnosed it as stage 3b. Unfortunately, it quickly progressed to the last stage within a few months. Survival rate at this point is as low as 3 percent.

Speaking to People Magazine, Ami admitted she is in a lot of pain and that her throat is raw from the effects of radiation. She also acknowledged that she may be living out her final days. However, the Alaskan Bush People matriarch is not giving up on life.

“Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice.”

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 recently wrapped up. The Brown family has already left the Alaskan wilderness and are now moving to a 40-acre ranch in Colorado. However, two of Billy and Ami’s sons are not joining the family in their new venture. “Bam Bam” Brown is reportedly living on a luxury yacht with his girlfriend, and Noah Brown has expressed his desire to stay in Alaska and be a local sheriff. The chance of getting a new season may depend on Ami’s condition, but fans are hopeful that Discovery will pick it up to show the family as they build a new Browntown in Colorado.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]