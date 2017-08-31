Who Will Be The Next Celebrity Guest Announced For ‘Dancing With The Stars’?

With the new season of Dancing with the Stars nearly upon us, fans are excited to see which celebrities will be hoofing it up for a chance to win a shiny mirror ball and a little bit of money.

Yesterday, of course, it was announced that Property Brothers star Drew Scott — the realtor half of the HGTV duo — would be teamed up with last season’s winner, Emma Slater. Now, speculation has arisen about who, possibly, could be next to compete.

According to BuddyTV, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, will be competing on the new season of Dancing with the Stars — against each other. The husband-and-wife team will be partnered with another husband-and-wife team: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Inevitably, too, the storylines will center around the “drama” between the couples competing against one another.

However, there are other celebrities rumored to be announced as contestants on Dancing with the Stars. WWE diva Nikki Bella and Jordan Fisher are just two of the many potential celebrities that will take to the dance floor.

While many people know the name Nikki Bella — either from the WWE, her starring turn on the E! network series Total Divas, or from her engagement to fellow superstar John Cena — not as many people know the name Jordan Fisher.

Jordan Fisher comes to Dancing with the Stars with an impressive resume for someone of her age. A Disney star who has also been in the live action production of Grease (opposite Dancing with the Stars dancer-turned-judge Julianne Hough), Fisher recently appeared in the hit Broadway show Hamilton, but she first got his break on the Disney teen dramedies Liv and Maddie and Teen Beach.

In the past, former Disney Channel alumni have done well on Dancing with the Stars — Carlos Pena-Vega and Jamie Maslow both made it to fourth place in the years that they competed, and Corbin Bleu, Riker Lynch, and Kyle Massey made it to second place in the years they competed. It should be interesting to see if Fisher becomes the first Disney alumnus to take home the mirror ball.

You asked us for a hint, so we'll give you a hand! @iamValC's new partner will be revealed soon! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/yvEOp8lYYO — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) August 30, 2017

[Featured Image by ABC]