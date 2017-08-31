LuAnn De Lesseps Is Reportedly In Talks For A ‘RHONY’ Spinoff After Splitting From Husband Tom D’Agostino

Did LuAnn De Lesseps’ divorce garner her a Real Housewives of New York City spinoff opportunity?

According to a new report, Bravo TV may be interested in documenting the post-split life of the longtime reality star, who confirmed she and Tom D’Agostino were calling it quits on their marriage after just seven months on August 3. In fact, Radar Online claims LuAnn De Lesseps is already in talks for her very own spinoff show.

“Luann has always spoken with Bravo about doing a spinoff show about her liking for love,” an insider revealed to the outlet, confirming that the potential series is not a dating show.

Earlier this month, after confirming her split with a tweet to fans on August 3, LuAnn De Lesseps teamed up with Andy Cohen for a Watch What Happens Live special which will reveal new details behind her decision to end her marriage just months after her extravagant New Year’s Eve ceremony.

As Radar Online revealed to readers, LuAnn De Lesseps and Andy Cohen recorded the upcoming special at De Lesseps’ vacation home in the Hamptons and discussed her post-divorce life and her plans both on-camera and off-camera for the future.

Although Bravo TV hasn’t said a thing about LuAnn De Lesseps’ potential Real Housewives of New York City spinoff series, the insider said that executives would keep a close eye on her Watch What Happens Live special in an effort to gauge their audience’s interest in the newly single reality star. If the special does well, the report explained, they are likely to green light her spinoff.

The source went on to reveal that while LuAnn De Lesseps had numerous offers to tell all about her divorce after splitting from Tom D’Agostino, she chose to sit down with Andy Cohen because of her loyalty to him and the possibility of landing her own series.

“Why would you want to piss off Andy when he has the power to give you your own show?” the insider asked.

To see more of LuAnn De Lesseps, don’t miss her upcoming Watch What Happens Live special with Andy Cohen, which is set to air next Wednesday night, September 6 at 11 p.m. on Bravo TV.

