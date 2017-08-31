‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theories: Why Daenerys And Jon Snow Will Probably Have a Baby

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale.

It has been one of the most talked-about moments from the Season 7 finale and for good reason. It could change everything. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) took their relationship to the next level, becoming intimate aboard the ship they were traveling to the North in.

While Game of Thrones gave viewers the life-and-death cliffhanger surrounding the Night King destroying the Wall, another life-changing twist possibly awaits the other side of Season 7. Is a baby coming in Season 8? Here’s the case for why Jon Snow and Daenerys could become parents in Game of Thrones‘ final season.

Foreshadowing

One of the recurring topics in Season 7 was who would succeed Daenerys if and when she claimed the Iron Throne. As the season continued, Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) concern over the matter only increased. It all culminated in a heavily foreshadowing scene in Episode 6, wherein Tyrion inquired about whether Daenerys could have children, citing the previous intel she had shared with him.

In that same episode, Jon was leading the expedition to find a wight to prove the threat of the White Walkers. Accompanying him on that journey was Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen).

The two men shared a pivotal moment in which Jon offered Jorah back his family’s ancestral sword, Longclaw. While appreciative, Jorah insisted that Jon keep it, and pass it on to his children. That scene marks one of the few times Jon having a family has even been mentioned.

Later in that same episode, Daenerys sat with an injured Jon, and the two shared a close moment in Jon’s cabin. During their conversation, Daenerys told Jon she could not have children. She reiterated that to him in the season finale. Only this time, there was a huge difference in how it ended.

Jon questioned how Daenerys knew her currently believed fertility status was certain and she told him that the witch, who cursed her late husband, had told her so. Jon appeared dismissive of the source, seemingly suspicious that the witch’s words were lies.

Daenerys’ past

Daenerys has taken a lover since her husband’s death and before Jon, Daario Naharis, and they did not conceive a child. Daenerys and Daario not having a baby does not bolster the witch’s claim, but it had lent correlative credence to it.

The song of fire and ice

Earlier in Season 7, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) told Varys (Conleth Hill) that she brought “fire and ice” together. The title of the book series Game of Thrones is based on is “A Song of Fire and Ice.”

Many fans believe this is a possible reference to Jon Snow’s biological lineage as the child of “fire” (Rhaegar Targaryen) and “ice” (Lyanna Stark). The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale featured a similarly dual-meaning title, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” a possible reference to Jon Snow and Daenerys, as well as Jon’s biological parents.

PopSugar recently pointed out that the title of the book series could be a direct reference to Jon Snow and Daenerys. But what if it goes a step further? What if the “song” is the child of Jon and Daenerys?

Major drama ahead

While having a baby amid the White Walker crisis already lends itself to a fair amount of drama, something just as dramatic is primed to impact the potential twist. The Season 7 finale confirmed that Jon Snow is, in fact, the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, making him Daenerys’ nephew, and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. How will that news affect the potential parents? Stay tuned.

Find out if Jon and Daenerys have a baby when Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO. The final season is expected to air in either 2018 or 2019.

