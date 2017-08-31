‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Says ‘Crazy’ Farrah Abraham Started Feud For Publicity

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is suggesting that her co-star, Farrah Abraham, started their feud for publicity.

Amber touched on her drama with Farrah during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop this week, where she confessed that she actually doesn’t really know what really happened between herself and her fellow MTV star amid their nasty feud that’s been documented on the show for months.

“She’s crazy,” Amber said of Farrah during her appearance on the E! series. “We used to be friends, but I don’t know what happened.”

She then claimed that she thinks Farrah did things to her and said things about her “for publicity.”

But despite all the drama that’s boiled over between the reality stars over the past few months, she also admitted that she’s actually now willing to put their bad blood behind them and put an end to their feud.

“I still love her to death, she knows that,” she said, hinting there’s a chance the Teem Mom OG girls could one day be friends again by adding that she’s “ready to let everything go” when it comes to their beef.

“With her, it’s on her terms,” Portwood continued.

But Teen Mom fans probably shouldn’t expect a teary reunion anytime soon, as Amber added that she’s “not really putting any effort into it or thinking about it” right now.

As fans of the MTV reality series already know, Farrah and Amber have been caught in a feud for months now after both women repeatedly threw some serious shade at each other.

The two got into a seriously nasty fight on the Teem Mom OG: Reunion Special show while the two reportedly then got into it again when they both attended the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards in May.

The drama largely stemmed from bad blood between Farrah’s ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, and Amber’s ex-fiance, Matt Baier, as Simon made defamatory remarks about his co-star on Snapchat

Amber and Matt then hit back after they slammed their feud partner earlier this year by condemning her previous pornographic videos while discussing potentially releasing one of the own with Vivid Entertainment. They then split shortly after.

Farrah also slammed her fellow co-stars in April. She reportedly called Amber, Maci Bookout, and Caitlyn Lowell the “three stooges” on Twitter and then deleted her tweet.

“It’s hilarity how I [single-handedly] made more views [and] ratings [than] all three stooges on [Teen Mom],” she wrote in a scathing tweet about her co-stars, per In Touch Weekly. “[And I] make more ratings [than] [one-offs].”

The mudslinging only continued between the moms as the group threw serious shade at each other on social media and in interviews.

Things then got even more serious between Farrah and Amber in June.

E! News reported that Farrah’s legal team had served her co-star with a cease and desist letter over “false and defamatory statements” she made about Abraham.

The document claimed that Portwood had supposedly “physically harassed” Abraham on more than one occasion.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]