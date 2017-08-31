Ryan Edwards’ Wife Stands By Him, Discusses The Thinks That ‘Break’ Her On Instagram

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, appears to be continuing on with her marriage to the Teen Mom OG dad, despite his rumored encounters with other women on Tinder.

While some might have assumed that Standifer would ditch her husband of just three months after his alleged online behavior led her to fire back at a woman he was attempting to hook up with, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Instead, Standifer recently confirmed that her relationship with Edwards remains intact.

As breakup rumors continue to swirl, Standifer is doing what she can to silence the rumors and told fans on Instagram this week that she and Edwards were together — and that he was right beside her as she wrote the message.

Standifer also shared an odd message with fans about the things that break her.

“The things I’ve been through in my life that were meant to break me have made me who I am today,” the message read, according to an August 30 report by Radar Online.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married in May after just over a year of dating and earlier this month, Radar Online shared news of Edwards’ rumored Tinder activity, which allegedly included racy photos and a request for a racy video from another woman.

Although the couple has been faced with numerous rumors regarding their potentially impeding divorce, Standifer has insisted throughout the past week that she and Edwards do not have plans to file for divorce.

Ryan Edwards shares a young son with his former girlfriend Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer also has a young son from a previous relationship.

During the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were seen tying the knot in a courthouse wedding ceremony just moments after Edwards nearly nodded out while driving them to the venue.

Ryan Edwards and his family have reportedly begun filming the seventh season of Teen Mom OG with their co-stars, including his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Taylor McKinney, and Farrah Abraham.

