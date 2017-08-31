Was Princess Di Murdered? Diana Believed Prince Charles Was Planning ‘An Accident In My Car,’ Letter Reveals

Theories that Princess Diana may have been murdered have resurfaced on the 20th anniversary of the royal’s death, pushed by a letter she allegedly wrote in the final year of her life claiming that Prince Charles was planning “an accident in my car” meant to leave Diana with a severe head injury.

Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash on August 31, 1997, as her car was reportedly being chased by paparazzi. There have long been conspiracy theories surrounding Diana’s death, including those who believe that she was targeted by members of the royal family.

One of those theories that Princess Diana was murdered comes from her own words, the Independent reported. In a note to her friend and former butler, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana reportedly wrote that she believed her ex-husband was trying to sabotage her car. The note was written months after the couple’s divorce, the Independent reported, and was kept secret until Burrell wrote about the note in his 2003 book, A Royal Duty.

The note suggested that Prince Charles was trying to “make the path clear” to marry Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the nanny for the couple’s young children.

In the note, Diana reportedly wrote that she believed Prince Charles was planning “an accident in my car, brake failure and serious head injury.” Princess Diana was ultimately killed when the driver of her Mercedes crashed in an underpass in Paris. Diana died after going into cardiac arrest at the scene.

The death of Princess Diana: a week that rocked Britain https://t.co/WCscdzuwb8 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 31, 2017

A French inquest in 1999 found that the car’s driver had taken alcohol and drugs prior to the crash and was driving too fast for the road conditions.

Princess Diana was murdered – the British police told me, reveals father of driverhttps://t.co/19zPJ2gNRo — Paul (@pboast) August 31, 2017

There have been other theories claiming that Princess Diana was murdered. The Telegraph noted that another theory that Diana was targeted by a different member of the royal family, and that her death was connected to her new boyfriend.

“Mohamed Fayed, the father of the princess’s boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, claims that the couple were killed by MI6 on the orders of Prince Philip to prevent them marrying and having a Muslim baby. Michael Mansfield, QC, representing Mr Fayed, has suggested to close friends of the princess that she had expressed fears for her safety, which they have denied.”

Though the rumors that Princess Diana may have been murdered still persist, the London Metropolitan Police actually gave a final word on these theories in an official investigation in 2004. After a thorough investigation, a coroner concluded that there was “not a shred of evidence” that Princess Diana was murdered, the Telegraph reported.

[Featured Image by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images]