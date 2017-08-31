Blac Chyna Teases Secret Project With ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks

Blac Chyna continues to keep herself busy with various projects, including a secret project with the controversial “hot felon,” Jeremy Meeks.

On Wednesday, Blac Chyna took to Snapchat and teased her fans with an upcoming project with model Jeremy Meeks. The Rob & Chyna star shared a photo of herself posing alongside the 33-year-old ex-felon, but she did not put any caption to the snap.

In the photo, both looked stunning in their fashionable ensembles. Blac Chyna showed off her famous curves in a skintight rust-colored mini dress with cut outs and lace-up design. The voluptuous beauty opted for a voluminous, curly blonde wig and a barely there makeup.

Jeremy Meeks, on the other hand, kept it casual with his button-up camouflage shirt matched with a pair of ripped jeans while rocking his signature serious pout.

In another photo, Blac Chyna posed next to her boyfriend, Mechie, seemingly ending rumors that they have called it quits.

It remains unclear what exactly the reality star and the model have been collaborating on, but by the looks of it, the two are working on a modeling project.

Blac Chyna and Jeremy Meeks definitely have a lot in common. Aside from being controversial for their feisty behavior and high profile romances, the two both had brushes with the law.

In 2014, Jeremy was arrested for felony weapon possession in California. His mugshot instantly became viral and turned him into one of the most in-demand male models in the fashion industry.

On the other hand, Blac Chyna got a mugshot of her own when she was arrested for felony ecstasy possession in January 2016. The drugs were discovered after she was removed from a Texas flight for public intoxication.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Meeks sparked engagement rumors with his new girlfriend, Chloe Green. The 26-year-old Topshop heiress was spotted wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger during their Malibu getaway earlier this week.

Many were quick to assume that the infamous couple is now engaged, especially with how quickly their relationship has moved since July 2017.

It could be recalled that Jeremy and Chloe faced a major backlash over their relationship, especially since their romance surfaced as an affair during his eight-year marriage with ex-wife, Melissa.

