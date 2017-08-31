Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Relationship: What Really Happened Between Olivia Munn And Actor

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are rumored to be in a secretive romance and such claims have been swirling for years now. Lately, it seems that the pair have been more daring on their outings and getaways, which has caused speculation that the supposed couple will go public in the near future. However, it seems that Jamie and Katie enjoy their privacy, so why would they?

Of course there are always eyes on the two, whether apart or in each other’s company, and a recent event that saw Foxx without Holmes by his side, had more rumors flying. When Jamie attended a red carpet event for the Mayweather vs. McGregor pre-fight party, he appeared to be getting quite flirtatious with Olivia Munn, while the two posed for pictures in a cozy manner.

However, things were not as they seemed, seeing as recent reports indicate that Munn and Foxx arrived at the event separately and were simply hitting the red carpet at the same time which prompted photographers to suggest the pair pose together.

As Entertainment Tonight relays, Jamie Foxx had arrived at the event with a large male entourage who were present while the actor and comedian gave interviews. Olivia Munn, 37, arrived and left solo. The publication notes more details about the seemingly flirtatious photos that had speculation swirling about Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes.

“[A]n eyewitness tells ET there was ‘nothing to it,’ adding that the two arrived separately, and Munn, 37, was actually posing for photos alone. The X-Men: Apocalypse star waved when Foxx, 49, stepped on the red carpet, which prompted photographers to encourage to pair to pose together for photos. Foxx actually arrived with an entourage of male friends to the event.”

Foxx eagerly spoke out about how fervently he supports Floyd Mayweather who he refers to as “my man.” The Collateral star added “He single-handedly keeps boxing alive, keeps people excited,” after noting that the sport has just been hanging on in the world of athletics.

A Knockout! Olivia Munn Playfully Jabs Jamie Foxx Ahead of McGregor vs. Mayweather https://t.co/EdNUWTtFIt — People (@people) August 27, 2017

Although the speculation that arose about Jamie Foxx and Olivia Munn has been laid to rest, reasons the rumors began to fly involve the fact that Foxx and Munn were actually romantically linked back in 2010. When questioned in the past about the romance, Jamie simply stated that he and the star are “great friends.” That explanation does sound familiar seeing as both he and Katie Holmes have used that phrase over the years to deflect from their ongoing secretive meetups and Cabo getaways.

Katie Holmes loves to wear Jamie Foxx’s sunglasses https://t.co/yJiUi2bo6c pic.twitter.com/GTOzlXWKs9 — Yahoo Style (@YahooStyle) August 28, 2017

When it comes to Jamie and Katie, despite the pair having not admitted to a romance, sources state that the two are “really happy,” as E! News relays.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]