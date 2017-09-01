Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle To Team With Camilla Parker-Bowles In Kate Middleton Royal Feud?

Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, aren’t even engaged yet, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling that Meghan is on the verge of being immersed in a feud. The feud, which reportedly involves Camilla Parker-Bowles and Kate Middleton, has the potential to be one of the most shocking in royal history. Does Prince Harry have the experience and power to save his girlfriend?

Team Camilla Versus Team Kate Middleton

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Camilla is thrilled about the fact that Harry’s new girlfriend is an outsider because that makes Markle a potential new ally. Portrayed as an outsider herself when it comes to the closely knit royal family, the Duchess of Cornwall reportedly hopes that Meghan will team with her rather than with Kate Middleton in the royal feud.

In her alleged desperation to find an ally for her team, Parker-Bowles is planning to create a solid friendship with Prince Harry’s girlfriend, according to the publication. And while Harry has not yet proposed, Camilla reportedly has her eyes on the royal friendship prize that awaits her if the prince and the actress wed.

Outsiders Forming Friendship Against Princess Kate?

Initially, it might not seem that Prince Harry’s girlfriend and Parker-Bowles have much in common. However, the publication noted that both are viewed as outsiders, making it challenging to find a way to get accepted by both the public and the royal family.

“Both are outsiders and both know they have to work extra hard to prove their worth to the royal family.”

Despite all the time that has passed, Camilla continues to be viewed as the villain in Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. And though Meghan isn’t seen as a villain on the same level, she’s received criticism from many royal commentators for being an American actress.

Consequently, Parker-Bowles reportedly has established a goal of proving to Markle that she can become a loyal friend. With all the publicity about Prince Harry’s girlfriend coinciding with the memories of Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, it seems as if both women could use some support, noted Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Jealous Kate Middleton?

With attention drawn again to how Camilla and Prince Charles reportedly hurt Princess Diana, Parker-Bowles is facing a new onslaught of negative publicity. Kate Middleton reportedly has not offered any help to the Duchess of Cornwall, who allegedly is looking to Harry’s girlfriend as a possible ally.

If and when Prince Harry and Meghan wed, Markle then would have the power to become Camilla’s royal ally and improve her popularity. But the publication reported that there is another possible advantage for the Duchess of Cornwall sparking a friendship with the actress.

“[A friendship with Meghan] might also make Kate Middleton jealous.”

There is speculation that the feud is so intense that Kate would become jealous over Markle stealing the spotlight with the unanticipated friendship with Camilla. Moreover, Middleton reportedly is aware that having Prince Harry’s girlfriend and Parker-Bowles become pals could cause trouble.

About That Feud

Rumors of a feud between Kate and Camilla soared last month with reports that Queen Elizabeth allegedly had revealed she was prepared to hand off the throne. But amid those claims that the palace had “gone into a spin” due to the Queen’s abdication plans, Yahoo Lifestyle reported that it was the alleged feud between Middleton and Parker-Bowles that caused the biggest stir amid staffers.

With the two sides reportedly clashing, can Meghan make a difference if she joins Team Camilla rather than Team Kate? Parker-Bowles reportedly is angry at Middleton, who allegedly wants Prince William to become King of England. A friendship with the Duchess of Cornwall therefore would mean taking a stand against Kate.

Moreover, if Markle does become Camilla’s ally, that could be awkward for Prince Harry, since William is his brother. Making it even more risky for Meghan to side with Parker-Bowles rather than Kate, the Queen reportedly set up a “trial coronation” for Middleton and Prince William at a recent state dinner.

What do you think? Should Prince Harry’s girlfriend take the risk of siding with Camilla, or should Markle play it safe and stay out of the feud? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Virginia Mayo/AP Images]