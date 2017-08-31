After Successful Fundraising To Help Harvey’s Victim, Walt Disney Company Continues The Massive Layoffs Plan

The Disney-ABC Television Group will set aside their massive layoff plan for a little while. The company has planned to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The broadcasting company decided to participate in the “Day of Giving,” a special program from its parent company to raise funds for the victims.

Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC has started the “Day of Giving” program since Wednesday, in collaboration with American Red Cross across its broadcasting network. The program has been aired through Houston-based KTRK-TV, ABC, Radio Disney, digital media, and social networks.

The program is calling out people to donate $10 on the website or through text and phone call. As for today, according to ABC News, the “Day of Giving” has raised more than $1.3 million. The entire donation received through the program will go to the American Red Cross to recover the areas affected by the Hurricane Harvey.

Meanwhile, after crashing Texas on Sunday, Hurricane Harvey made its second landfall on Wednesday and pouring the most extreme rain event ever recorded in the U.S. history, according to the Washington Post. The rain flooded cities in Texas including Orange, Port Arthur, and Beaumont.

Following the second landfall, an Arkema Inc. chemical plant near Houston was reported to be damaged. A black smoke was seen rising and an explosion was heard from the plant. One deputy of the Harris County police department was hospitalized after inhaling fumes from the plant.

Despite the catastrophic event of Hurricane Harvey and its fundraising event, Disney-ABC Television Group will continue its massive lay offs, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. The massive job cuts will eliminate 300 employees, in order to cut 10 percent of the annual expense of The Walt Disney Company. The layoffs will take place at the ABC broadcast network, television studio, ABC News, and local television stations, including Houston-based KTRK-TV.

The massive layoff that will affect the staffs of KTRK-TV will be very hard for them, as some of the staffs were also the victims of Hurricane Harvey. As for now, there have been more than 30,000 people being evacuated after the torrential rain ravaged Houston. Watch the live streaming of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston below:



[Featured Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]