‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is ‘Emotional’ And ‘Exhausted’ After Welcoming New Baby, Still Has No Baby Name

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly “emotional” and “exhausted” as rumors swirl in regard to her baby’s father, Chris Lopez, possibly filing for custody of their new baby.

Weeks after the Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her third child, a report suggested that Lopez was considering a custody filing against Lowry and now, a source claims she’s been left in shock at the potential court battle that may ensue.

“Kailyn is so shocked and disgusted that Chris would even consider trying for custody; it’s unbelievable to her,” a source close to Lowry told Hollywood Life on August 28.

According to the report, the mother of three isn’t convinced that Chris Lopez would actually go through with a custody filing but the thought of losing her baby to him has reportedly sent her into a tailspin. Making matters worse is the fact that Kailyn Lowry still has a lot of pregnancy hormones running through her body, which have led her to feel “emotional and vulnerable,” and “exhausted.”

As Kailyn Lowry faces a potential custody battle with her former boyfriend, her friends are reportedly doing what they can to keep her in a positive place and remind her to stay strong and focus on her children, including her older sons, seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began their relationship last year after the Teen Mom 2 star’s breakup from her now-ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Then, around the time Lowry learned she was pregnant with their child, the first baby for Lopez, their relationship came to an abrupt end and Lowry was forced to endure the majority of her pregnancy alone.

While Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend wasn’t consistently involved with the reality star during her pregnancy, he has reportedly stepped up since the child’s arrival on August 5 and mentioned spending time with his baby, who still has no name, a number of times on Twitter.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]