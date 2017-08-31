Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears In Emotional Interview With Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

Miley Cyrus couldn’t hold back her emotions and broke down crying during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

In a new clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Miley cried as she discussed her work with her charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation, and revealed that she would be donating $500,000 to the victims of the horrific flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, that’s quickly spreading into Louisiana.

Ellen and Miley discussed the mass devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in the area in a new clip from the upcoming 15th season of the popular daytime talk show, where The Voice coach quickly got visibly emotional.

In the interview, set to air on September 7, after announcing her half a million dollar donation, Miley told the daytime talk show host that she was finding it difficult to talk about the horrific floods as tears began to pour down her face.

“Don’t make me cry,” she said as she teared up. “I can’t really talk about it.”

“It just really makes me just so upset,” Miley continued of seeing the devastating pictures of families fleeing their homes and trying to escape the rising waters in Houston, explaining that imagining how devastating the flooding must be for the victims is “really hard” for her.

“I’m really happy to help in any way that I can,” she said, adding that she hoped people could put themselves in the position of those who have lost everything and donate their time or money to help.

The New York Times reports that the death toll from the hurricane and subsequent floods is currently thought to be more than 38.

After breaking down in tears and crying during the taping of the show, Miley thanked Ellen via social media and urged her followers to continue to help Harvey’s victims.

“Thank u @TheEllenShow!!!! We need to do ALL we can to bring Hope 2 Houston!” The Voice coach tweeted on August 30. “Happy Hippie foundation is now taking donations! Love!!!!”

Miley, who has been outspoken about supporting those in need across social media, then encouraged her followers to donate via her Happy Hippie Foundation.

After crying on Ellen, she tweeted out a link to the donation page and urged fans to give what they could to Houston.

“Let’s bring hope 2 Houston & make a difference,” she wrote after breaking down in tears while discussing the devastation caused by the rising floods. “[The Happy Hippie Foundation] will now be accepting donations 4 HH relief!”

She previously urged her followers to give generously to the American Red Cross via Instagram.

Miley and Ellen’s candid chat about the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston comes shortly after the daytime talk show host announced her own efforts to aid the flood victims.

She revealed that she would be splitting a donation of $50,000 between the American Red Cross and the SPCA of Texas, while The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a whole matched her donation to the Red Cross.

As for Miley, she’s currently gearing up for her return to The Voice next month.

NBC just unveiled a brand new teaser trailer for Season 13, which shows the singer going back to the 1970’s with her fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson as they join forces to fight crime.

The Voice Season 13 will premiere on NBC on September 25.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]